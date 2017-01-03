    Slow progress on diversity in apprenticeships and skills

    Julia Belgutay
    3rd January 2017 at 15:47
    apprenticeships participation disability
    |
    FE
    |
    |
    New government figures reveal participation trends in FE and apprenticeships

    Just before Christmas, the government published new data on equality and diversity in further education, apprenticeships and workplace learning.

    Here are six things the figures tell us:

    1. The proportion of those participating in further education and skills who have a learning difficulty or disability has risen steadily over the last six years. In 2008-2009, it stood at 11.5 per cent, while by 2014-15, it had increased to 17 per cent.
       
    2. However, that development was not mirrored in apprenticeship participation. While in 2008-09 around one in 10 participants were recorded as having learning difficulties or a learning disability, that had decreased to 8.6 per cent by 2014-15.
       
    3. The age profile of those participating in apprenticeships seems to be changing, with the number of apprentices aged 24 and below dropping significantly. The proportion of 16 year olds decreased by half, from 8.6 per cent in 2008-09 to 4.3 per cent in 2014-15.
       
    4. Meanwhile, the proportion of apprentices who are older rose, with those aged 25 to 34, for example, increasing from 9.4 per cent of the total in 2008-09 to 19 per cent in 2014-15.
       
    5. The proportion of learners from ethnic minorities has risen from 17.2 per cent in 2008-09 to 19.2 per cent in 2014-15. Meanwhile, their number dropped from 831,530 to 691,660 – a 17 per cent decrease.
       
    6. For the first time in 2014-15, more than 10 per cent of all those participating in an apprenticeship were from black, Asian, mixed or multiple ethnic backgrounds. The proportion has risen steadily since 2008-09.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    |
    FE
    |
    |

    Comments

    Related Content

    'I have a learning disability. But now I'm a teacher and I want to help kids like me'

    20th September 2016 at 20:54

    'Closing the disability employment gap isn't rocket science'

    28th August 2016 at 10:01

    Look beyond the disability and appreciate the ability

    26th August 2016 at 00:00
     

    SEND Focus: Deafness is not a learning disability, so why are so many deaf children underachieving?

    27th July 2016 at 11:21

    The disability jobs gap is still ‘unacceptably wide’

    10th July 2016 at 10:00

    Most read

    1. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    2. Mindfulness: six ways to become a better principal
    3. TES FE Awards 2017: shortlist revealed
    4. Why we ban the C-word
    5. ‘Terrible blow’ averted for distance learners
    6. College principals recognised in New Year's Honours List
    7. '2017 can be a year of optimism for the learning and skills sector'
    8. Slow progress on diversity in apprenticeships and skills
    9. Consultation launched on new Institute for Apprenticeships
    10. Training providers welcome crackdown on apprenticeship 'cartels'

    Breaking news

    British Sign Language qualifications to be accepted in apprenticeships

    5th January 2017 at 00:01
    Apprenticeships government further education

    Training providers welcome crackdown on apprenticeship 'cartels'

    4th January 2017 at 14:14
    Apprenticeships government further education

    Consultation launched on new Institute for Apprenticeships

    4th January 2017 at 11:34
    college principals new year's honours list

    College principals recognised in New Year's Honours List

    30th December 2016 at 22:31

    Colocation: the chance to offer real-world learning

    24th December 2016 at 10:02

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today