Slow progress on diversity in apprenticeships and skills

Just before Christmas, the government published new data on equality and diversity in further education, apprenticeships and workplace learning.

Here are six things the figures tell us:

The proportion of those participating in further education and skills who have a learning difficulty or disability has risen steadily over the last six years. In 2008-2009, it stood at 11.5 per cent, while by 2014-15, it had increased to 17 per cent.

However, that development was not mirrored in apprenticeship participation. While in 2008-09 around one in 10 participants were recorded as having learning difficulties or a learning disability, that had decreased to 8.6 per cent by 2014-15.

The age profile of those participating in apprenticeships seems to be changing, with the number of apprentices aged 24 and below dropping significantly. The proportion of 16 year olds decreased by half, from 8.6 per cent in 2008-09 to 4.3 per cent in 2014-15.

Meanwhile, the proportion of apprentices who are older rose, with those aged 25 to 34, for example, increasing from 9.4 per cent of the total in 2008-09 to 19 per cent in 2014-15.

The proportion of learners from ethnic minorities has risen from 17.2 per cent in 2008-09 to 19.2 per cent in 2014-15. Meanwhile, their number dropped from 831,530 to 691,660 – a 17 per cent decrease.

For the first time in 2014-15, more than 10 per cent of all those participating in an apprenticeship were from black, Asian, mixed or multiple ethnic backgrounds. The proportion has risen steadily since 2008-09.

