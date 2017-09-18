Stockport and Trafford colleges announce merger plans

Two of Manchester's largest colleges have announced plans to merge.

Stockport College and Trafford College will both become part of the Trafford College Group if the merger goes ahead on 31 January 2018 as planned. The new college would be responsible for over 14,000 students and apprentices and 700 staff, and have a combined turnover of around £37 million.

In February, a proposed merger between Stockport, Oldham and Tameside colleges was scrapped.

'Shared values and ambition'

Louise Richardson, chair of Stockport College’s board of governors, said: “We are all very excited to be at this stage of the merger process. Throughout, both corporations have been concerned with ensuring that we are able to continue to provide our respective local communities with access to high-quality further education. This merger will enable us to continue to do so for many years.”

Graham Luccock, chair of Trafford College’s board of governors, said: “Through this merger, we will be in an excellent position to achieve our shared vision of maintaining high-quality and wide-ranging further education in Trafford, Stockport and beyond. The educational ethos between the two colleges is very strong, with shared values and ambition, and I am confident of a successful future for the newly-merged organisation.”

