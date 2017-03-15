    Student stabbed outside College of North West London

    Will Martin
    15th March 2017 at 14:23
    FE
    College says it takes security 'very seriously' after victim taken to hospital following incident outside Willesden campus

    An FE student in London has been stabbed outside his college.

    The victim, who is believed to be in his late teens, was attacked outside the College of North West London’s Willesden campus this morning. The London Ambulance Service was called to the scene at 10.41am.

    A service spokesman said: "We treated a teenager at the scene and took him as a priority to a major trauma centre."

    Injuries 'not life-threatening'

    A spokesman at the college said: "The victim was taken to a central London hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. The police have confirmed that the injured person is a student of the college and we are providing every assistance we can to the police."

    He added that the college takes security “very seriously” and security staff are on duty throughout the day.

    Scotland Yard said they were investigating the incident. So far there have been no arrests.

