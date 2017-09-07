Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    ‘Support our students’: MP Nic Dakin demands more funding for sixth-formers

    Will Martin
    7th September 2017 at 17:12
    FE
    Labour MP slams ‘inequality’ between schools and post-16 academic education, as skills minister Anne Milton admits that funding pressures on the sector are 'difficult'

    It’s time for the government to support sixth-form students, and review the "chronic underinvestment" in 16-19 education, according to Nic Dakin.

    Mr Dakin, Labour MP for Scunthorpe, said in a debate in Parliament’s Westminster Hall today that a lack of funding in school sixth-forms and sixth-form colleges was "letting students down", and was “bad for students, bad for our international competitiveness and bad for social mobility”.

    "Bluntly, the government has provided no evidence to justify reducing education funding by 21 per cent at age 16," Mr Dakin said. "The chronic underinvestment in academic sixth-form education is bad for students, bad for our international comeptiitveness, and bad for social mobility. It’s the students that matter. We are at real risk of letting them down."

    He added: "It’s time for all of us, including the government, to support our sixth-formers and give them a fair deal. The minister, in her response, can make a good start by saying she is determined to champion high-quality general sixth-form education as well as T levels and apprenticeships. [Anne Milton] could also commit to ensuring the £200 uplift [per student, per year] and the fundamental review are carefully and properly looked at."

    Mr Dakin lent his support to the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), Association of Colleges (AoC) and Sixth Form College Association's (SFCA) "excellent" Support our Sixth-Formers campaign. He asked the government to respond "positively" to the campaign's two central recommendations: "To introduce an immediate £200 uplift in funding to improve the support offered to sixth-form students, and to conduct a review of sixth-form funding to ensure it is linked to the realistic costs of delivering a rounded, high-quality curriculum."

    'I know funding is difficult'

    In response, skills minister Ms Milton said: “Technical education must be a strong alternative to traditional academic routes. And on the academic side, I know funding is difficult, and I have noted the recommendations in the document in support of our sixth-form colleges. But I was also pleased to see the results in the reformed A levels last month, which continue to maintain high standards and improve students' readiness for the demands of higher education.”

    She added: “In context of the wider pressures on finances, I can’t spell out political registry, but, you know, a strong economy is important and we have had some difficult decisions to make. Our commitment to maintain the 16-19 base rates for all types of providers at current levels until 2020 is important. We have done this. However, the government will keep funding under consideration, and my job will be to be, exactly as I said at the beginning of my remarks, a champion for this sector."

    David Hughes, chief executive of the AoC, said: “Our young people are in danger of getting short-changed compared with their counterparts in other countries and compared with previous generations. The hours of teaching and support, the choice they have and the enrichment they are offered have all reduced as funding cuts have bitten. That cannot be right.

    “This is not just a funding issue, it’s a moral issue, and should deeply concern every one of us," he added. "Young people deserve the right investment to support their ambitions and abilities. The government has already made a welcome funding commitment to increase the teaching hours for the incoming T levels, but this will only cover around 25 per cent of 16- to 19-year-olds. The next step must be to address the unfairness for the majority of young students.”

    And James Kewin, deputy chief executive of the SFCA, said he was delighted with the number of MPs attending the debate and cross-party support for the cause. “I do think the minister is sympathetic to the cause and she is an ally to the sector. We are looking forward to working more closely with her,” he added.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Schools can't deliver careers advice alone'

    27th February 2017 at 13:37

    Colleges ditch A levels amid funding pressures

    4th August 2017 at 00:02

    16-18 education funding to stay 10% below schools, report says

    1st June 2017 at 13:21

    Colleges call for cash to address post-16 funding 'crisis'

    8th May 2017 at 00:01

    Colleges could be out of pocket despite £500m funding boost

    10th March 2017 at 00:03

    Most read

    1. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    2. ‘HE and FE should not be rivals’
    3. New NUS report calls for greater student voice within FE
    4. English and maths GCSE resits not scrapped for 2017-18
    5. 'Earn parents' trust' on apprenticeships, Lord Lucas tells training prov...
    6. ‘Serious turbulence’: the apprenticeship levy from a business perspective
    7. NUS: Improve teaching and basic skills to make FE great
    8. Six ways to deal with an Ofsted invasion
    9. GCSE resits will not be required for a grade 4, Greening announces
    10. More than half of apprenticeships to go to 25 and overs

    Breaking news

    Campaign to get MPs to visit FE colleges launched by NEU

    7th September 2017 at 13:00
    Apprenticeships government further education

    More than half of apprenticeships to go to 25 and overs

    7th September 2017 at 12:38

    New NUS report calls for greater student voice within FE

    6th September 2017 at 10:07

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    6th September 2017 at 00:01

    'Earn parents' trust' on apprenticeships, Lord Lucas tells training providers

    5th September 2017 at 13:54

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now