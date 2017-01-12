    TES FE Awards: judges deliberate over record number of entries

    Ahead of the TES FE Awards 2017 next month, the judges met to discuss the record number of entries from individuals and institutions across the FE sector

    The TES FE Awards judges gathered to today to deliberate over which individuals and institutions deserve to be crowned best in the sector.

    And, as excitement builds ahead of the awards ceremony next month, there are plenty of difficult decisions to be made. This year saw more than 350 entries received from providers across the sector – up by a third from the number received in 2016.

    Today saw our panel of judges meet in central London to discuss the shortlisted entries. The overall winners will be announced at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Park Lane, London on Friday 24 February.

    'Congratulations to everyone'

    Speaking at the announcement of the shortlist, apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon, who will be attending the ceremony, said: “Further education is one of the most important tools we have to give millions of people the education, skills and jobs for the future. That’s why it’s important to celebrate our FE sector, and the excellent work that is going on in colleges across England delivering quality training.

    “Congratulations to everyone up for an award at the TES FE Awards 2017. You are champions of further education and play a vital role in ensuring that people of all backgrounds get on the ladder of opportunity to fulfil their potential. Thank you also to TES for making these awards such a success.”

    Tickets for the "Oscars of FE" are available at a discounted early-bird price until Friday 20 January. To book tickets or for more information, visit the official awards website.

    TES FE Awards: the judges

    Neil Carberry, director for people and skills at the CBI

    Mark Dawe, chief executive of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers

    Martin Doel, FETL Professor of Leadership in further education and skills at the UCL Institute of Education,

    Stephen Evans, chief executive of the Learning and Work Institute

    Bob Harrison, chair of governors of Northern College and board member of the UfI Trust

    David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges

    Dame Asha Khemka, principal and chief executive of Vision West Nottinghamshire College

    Sue Pember, director of policy and external relationship at Holex

    Eddie Playfair, principal of Newham Sixth Form College

    David Russell, chief executive of the Education and Training Foundation

    Sarah Simons, founder of UKFEchat

    Ben Verinder, managing director of Chalkstream

