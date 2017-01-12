TES FE Awards: judges deliberate over record number of entries

The TES FE Awards judges gathered to today to deliberate over which individuals and institutions deserve to be crowned best in the sector.

And, as excitement builds ahead of the awards ceremony next month, there are plenty of difficult decisions to be made. This year saw more than 350 entries received from providers across the sector – up by a third from the number received in 2016.

Today saw our panel of judges meet in central London to discuss the shortlisted entries. The overall winners will be announced at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Park Lane, London on Friday 24 February.

'Congratulations to everyone'

Speaking at the announcement of the shortlist, apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon, who will be attending the ceremony, said: “Further education is one of the most important tools we have to give millions of people the education, skills and jobs for the future. That’s why it’s important to celebrate our FE sector, and the excellent work that is going on in colleges across England delivering quality training.

“Congratulations to everyone up for an award at the TES FE Awards 2017. You are champions of further education and play a vital role in ensuring that people of all backgrounds get on the ladder of opportunity to fulfil their potential. Thank you also to TES for making these awards such a success.”

TES FE Awards: the judges

Neil Carberry, director for people and skills at the CBI

Mark Dawe, chief executive of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers

Martin Doel, FETL Professor of Leadership in further education and skills at the UCL Institute of Education,

Stephen Evans, chief executive of the Learning and Work Institute

Bob Harrison, chair of governors of Northern College and board member of the UfI Trust

David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges

Dame Asha Khemka, principal and chief executive of Vision West Nottinghamshire College

Sue Pember, director of policy and external relationship at Holex

Eddie Playfair, principal of Newham Sixth Form College

David Russell, chief executive of the Education and Training Foundation

Sarah Simons, founder of UKFEchat

Ben Verinder, managing director of Chalkstream

