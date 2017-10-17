Register
    Tes FE Podcast – 16 October 2017

    Tes Reporter
    17th October 2017 at 17:20
    FE

    This week, Sarah Simons talks to Tony Payne, head of student experience at Canterbury College (soon to be part of the East Kent College Group), about the NEU superunion's focus on FE, and whether a ‘one union’ approach is in the best interests of the sector. They also discuss the ongoing WorldSkills 2017 competition in Abu Dhabi – and the "massive sacrifice" Team UK competitors must make in order to hone their craft to a world standard – as well as how disruptive romantic relationships between students can be to the learning process.

    FE

