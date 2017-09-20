TES FE Podcast 18th September 2017, featuring Sarah Simons and Lindsey Johnson

This week, hosts Sarah Simons and West Suffolk College's Lindsey Johnson talk about the difficulties training providers face to ensure that their apprentices are not being used as cheap labour by employers. They also welcome the launch of this year’s Tes FE Awards – which includes two new categories – and consider the challenges of recruiting Stem staff in colleges.

