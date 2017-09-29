TES FE Podcast – 29 September 2017

In this week’s podcast, FE editor Stephen Exley and Tes columnist Sarah Simons talk about how general FE colleges are "owed millions" in funding for high-needs students following changes to legislation. They also look at the reaction from across the FE sector to the content of the reformed functional skills in English and maths; discuss the importance of investing in staff digital literacy and warn of the perils of sending emails to unfamiliar recipients…

