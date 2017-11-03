Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Tes FE podcast – 3 November 2017

    Tes Reporter
    3rd November 2017 at 16:24
    FE

    In this week’s Tes Further podcast, Sarah Simons and FE editor Stephen Exley discuss the thorny issue of GCSE resits. Exclusive analysis has revealed that fewer disadvantaged learners are attaining a grade C or 4 in their GCSE resits by the age of 19 compared with their peers. Sarah Simons also explains how the college staffroom is a useful resource for any of life’s problems – including the elimination of unwelcome rodents at the foot of your garden. 

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Most disadvantaged students fall behind peers in resit success

    3rd November 2017 at 00:03

    Four in 10 apprentices pay more for their course than they earn in salary, report shows

    2nd November 2017 at 15:35

    Taking the fear out of a leap into leadership

    3rd November 2017 at 00:00
     

    A colleague helped me say goodbye to my little friend

    3rd November 2017 at 00:00
     

    It’s time to rethink the resits

    3rd November 2017 at 00:00

    Most read

    1. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    2. Apprenticeship approval process to be reviewed
    3. Don't make young people choose between academic and technical pathways, ...
    4. Most disadvantaged students fall behind peers in resit success
    5. 'Still much more to be done on apprenticeships'
    6. Four in 10 apprentices pay more for their course than they earn in salar...
    7. CONEL joins London's biggest college group
    8. £10m flexible learning fund launched by DfE
    9. Spielman: 'Give Ofsted funding to monitor apprenticeship "cowboys"'
    10. Support FE in the spending review, sector leaders urge chancellor

    Breaking news

    gcse resits colleges disadvantage free school meals

    Most disadvantaged students fall behind peers in resit success

    3rd November 2017 at 00:03
    hammond budget colleges cuts

    Support FE in the spending review, sector leaders urge chancellor

    3rd November 2017 at 00:03

    Four in 10 apprentices pay more for their course than they earn in salary, report shows

    2nd November 2017 at 15:35

    Apprenticeship approval process to be reviewed

    1st November 2017 at 17:50
    college merger CCCG london CONEL

    CONEL joins London's biggest college group

    1st November 2017 at 00:03

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now