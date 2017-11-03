Tes FE podcast – 3 November 2017

In this week’s Tes Further podcast, Sarah Simons and FE editor Stephen Exley discuss the thorny issue of GCSE resits. Exclusive analysis has revealed that fewer disadvantaged learners are attaining a grade C or 4 in their GCSE resits by the age of 19 compared with their peers. Sarah Simons also explains how the college staffroom is a useful resource for any of life’s problems – including the elimination of unwelcome rodents at the foot of your garden.

