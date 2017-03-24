Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    Tes FE podcast – GCSE 'confusion', major FE research and pregnancy perils

    Tes Reporter
    24th March 2017 at 13:31
    FE

    Join Team FE as we introduce you to the new-look Tes magazine. This week, FE editor Stephen Exley talks us through why post-16 providers are adopting a host of different entry criteria for the reformed GCSEs, while reporter Will Martin talks about the Education Endowment Foundation's first post-16 research projects. Finally Sarah Simons, speaking from painful experience, offers some sage advice about why it's often best to think before you speak…

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Amanda Spielman, qualification reform and a review of the area reviews – the TES Further podcast

    17th March 2017 at 16:39

    Ofsted complaints, top tips for Sendcos and Euan Blair - the TES podcast

    6th January 2017 at 13:54

    Most read

    1. The Skills Plan: will it be a revolution?
    2. New GCSE grades cause 'confusion' in colleges' entry requirements
    3. Colleges offer more work experience to SEND learners than schools, study...
    4. EEF funds major trials to help learners ‘make the grade’ in GCSE resits
    5. 'It's soul-destroying to spend hours planning lessons for GCSE resit stu...
    6. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    7. Providers for SMEs left 'frustrated' by lack of information on RoATP
    8. Student satisfaction higher at training providers than colleges
    9. ‘Prison education is the catalyst for changing lives’
    10. Who’ll teach the T levels?

    Breaking news

    In this week's Tes Further: Why an obsession with success is setting FE up for failure

    24th March 2017 at 16:32

    EEF funds major trials to help learners ‘make the grade’ in GCSE resits

    24th March 2017 at 06:05

    New GCSE grades cause 'confusion' in colleges' entry requirements

    24th March 2017 at 00:03
    student satisfaction colleges

    Student satisfaction higher at training providers than colleges

    23rd March 2017 at 17:58

    Colleges offer more work experience to SEND learners than schools, study shows

    23rd March 2017 at 11:26

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today