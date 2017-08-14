Tes FE Podcast: SEND, student support and the WorldSkills curriculum

Join Sarah Simons and Stephen Exley for a discussion about the week's big issues in FE. Including: why hundreds of SEND students are in limbo over whether they will start college next month; the private equity firm stumping up £135k to support disadvantaged college students; and the college which has put WorldSkills at the heart of its curriculum.

