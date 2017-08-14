Register
    Tes FE Podcast: SEND, student support and the WorldSkills curriculum

    TES reporter
    14th August 2017 at 17:41
    Tes FE podcast
    FE
    In this week's Tes FE Podcast, Stephen Exley and Sarah Simons discuss the big issues facing the FE sector this week, including SEND and student finance

    Join Sarah Simons and Stephen Exley for a discussion about the week's big issues in FE. Including: why hundreds of SEND students are in limbo over whether they will start college next month; the private equity firm stumping up £135k to support disadvantaged college students; and the college which has put WorldSkills at the heart of its curriculum.

    FE

    Comments

