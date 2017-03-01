Theresa May: 'All colleges should be reaching towards TES FE Awards standards'

Prime minister Theresa May has congratulated West Suffolk College, the winner of this year's TES FE Award for best teaching and learning initiative, at Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) today.

In a response to a question by Conservative MP Jo Churchill, in whose constituency of Bury St Edmunds West Suffolk College lies, Ms May said that West Suffolk College had put in place a “really interesting initiative”, and that all colleges across the country "should be aspiring to reach the same standards".

Ms May said: "I’m very happy to join my honourable friend in congratulating West Suffolk College for the award that they have been given in this category for best teaching and learning initiative for their MARS initiative. I think it’s a really interesting initiative that they have put in place. I congratulate all the staff and this is a sign, I think, this award, of the dedication of the staff and the students at West Suffolk College.

"All colleges across the country should be aspiring to reach these standards and she’s absolutely right, we do need to ensure that young people have not just a skill set but also the enquiring mind that enables them as they look forward to what may be different careers throughout their life, to be able to embrace new skills and change throughout their careers."

'A sign of dedication'

Earlier in PMQs, Ms Churchill congratulated West Suffolk College on winning the “prestigious teaching and learning initiative for the whole country”, and said that the college's MARS initiative helped to "drive forward inquisitive minds”.

“Would the PM join me in congratulating my West Suffolk College, all the staff and in particular the principal [Dr] Nickos Savvas, who last week in the Times Educational [Supplement’s] further education awards won the prestigious teaching and learning initiative for the whole country," she said. "By combining maths, arts, religion and science, this, I’m sure she will agree with me, that this initiative drives forward inquisitive minds and grows future generations that we will need for the skills that they need to succeed.”

