Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Job alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Email preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Timothy attacks Greening over apprenticeship and T-level troubles

    Julia Belgutay
    11th January 2018 at 11:42
    FE
    Nick Timothy, Theresa May's former chief of staff, also warns that institutes of technology risk becoming no more than 'rebadged further education colleges'

    The prime minister was right to sack Justine Greening from her post as education secretary, Theresa May’s former chief of staff has claimed.

    Writing for The Daily Telegraph, Nick Timothy argued that Ms Greening had been “unpopular with officials”, and had “frustrated reformers, and she exasperated the prime minister”.

    “Charged with making Britain ‘the world’s great meritocracy’, she put the brakes on policies that work, like free schools, and devised bureaucratic initiatives of little value. She made Nicky Morgan, a managerial education secretary, resemble Michael Gove, education’s great radical,” said Mr Timothy.

    He pointed out that the introduction of the first T levels had been delayed by a year to September 2020, and said institutes of technology risked “becoming rebadged further education colleges”. “There will be a national retraining scheme, but it must be ambitious to get ahead of the unemployment that will be caused by new technology," he added. "The apprenticeship levy is welcome, but there are problems with delivering apprenticeships and training.”

    'Little difference'

    He wrote that while many graduates emerged from university with good degrees, others came out with “a costly qualification that makes little difference”. Mr Timothy added: “On average, they will graduate with debts of £50,000, the highest in the world. Those who do not go to university – still more than half of young people – are neglected by a system guilty of institutionalised snobbery.”

    Mr Timothy said that Ms Greening had blocked proposals to reduce tuition fees and refused to hold a proper review of tertiary education. He stressed that he played no role in her losing her post, however.

    Responding to Mr Timothy's column, former universities minister Jo Johnson took to Twitter, saying that Ms Greening had "supported me in every single reform we undertook of our universities, was a terrific colleague and faultlessly loyal".

    Leading figures in the further education sector also reacted with disappointment to the departure of Ms Greening.

    The prime minister's official spokesman said: "Nick Timothy left Downing Street more than seven months ago and he doesn't speak for the prime minister or for the government."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    'The new education secretary must show teachers he values their hard work'

    10th January 2018 at 13:43

    Damian Hinds called for new nationwide network of 'elite' grammar schools

    10th January 2018 at 11:04

    Theresa May's reshuffle increases the proportion of privately educated Cabinet ministers

    9th January 2018 at 16:57

    Most read

    1. FE sector sad to see Justine Greening go
    2. Former apprenticeships adviser Nadhim Zahawi appointed DfE minister
    3. Anne Milton set to stay as apprenticeships and skills minister
    4. Timothy attacks Greening over apprenticeship and T-level troubles
    5. Comedian Alan Davies to host Tes FE Awards 2018
    6. First T levels subjects announced
    7. Tes FE Awards 2018: Shortlist revealed
    8. Almost £3m for English and maths research still unallocated
    9. English and maths GCSE resits not scrapped for 2017-18
    10. How will we force schools to open their doors to colleges?

    Breaking news

    GCSE resits: English and maths pass rates drop in November sitting

    11th January 2018 at 16:43

    Comedian Alan Davies to host Tes FE Awards 2018

    10th January 2018 at 12:24
    reshuffle government anne milton minister

    Anne Milton set to stay as apprenticeships and skills minister

    9th January 2018 at 16:20

    Former apprenticeships adviser Nadhim Zahawi appointed DfE minister

    9th January 2018 at 16:01
    education secretary reshuffle justine greening damian hinds

    FE sector sad to see Justine Greening go

    9th January 2018 at 11:23

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now