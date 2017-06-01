Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Two final competitors complete WorldSkills Team UK

    Julia Belgutay
    1st June 2017 at 13:58
    The first 32 team members for the international skills competition, due to take place in Abu Dhabi in October, were announced in April

    The final two members of the team that will represent Britain at the WorldSkills competition in Abu Dhabi in October have been named.

    Ruth Hansom, 22, who works at The Ritz in London and trained at Westminster Kingsway College, and Daryl Head, 20, who trained at Thatcham Apprentice Academy and now works for Nationwide Crash Repair, have been selected to join the Team UK team.

    Ruth will compete in cooking and Daryl will compete in car painting after beating off thousands of fellow competitors in a two-year process of regional and national skills competitions. This included an intense selection weekend this spring.

    Final members of Team UK

    The two are the final members of the team to join the squad, while their fellow team members were announced in April. The 34-strong squad will now undergo a rigorous regime of training in preparation for the competition.

    WorldSkills UK chief executive Dr Neil Bentley said: “This is a critical moment for the future of these inspirational young people – and our economy. Our ability to produce the right number of skilled, motivated, young people is vital for productivity, competitiveness and economic growth.  Skills top the agenda of so many organisations – governments across the UK and the CBI [Confederation of British Industry] through to the trade unions and education sector."

    Skills represented at WorldSkills range from aircraft maintenance and mechanical engineering to restaurant service and cyber security. At the most recent WorldSkills finals, held in São Paulo in 2015, Team UK finished overall seventh in the medal table, ahead of France and Germany. The team brought home a haul of medals including three gold, four silver, two bronze and 23 medallions of excellence.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn.

    Comments

    Related Content

    Members of WorldSkills Team UK unveiled

    28th April 2017 at 00:01

    WorldSkills hopefuls battle it out for places on Team UK

    9th April 2017 at 10:03

    In today's TES Further: Why WorldSkills is at the 'tipping point'

    9th December 2016 at 14:09

    WorldSkills: extra funding needed to keep Team UK on top of the world

    9th December 2016 at 00:01

    WorldSkills could expand to 100 countries

    2nd December 2016 at 13:26

    Most read

    1. 'Degree apprenticeships and degrees can be equal'
    2. FE is like a dysfunctional family – how could it be happier?
    3. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    4. 'It's not just about recruiting more apprentices – it's about keeping th...
    5. UCU to produce apprenticeships charter
    6. Retirement? Adult education is the key to career rejuvenation
    7. Number of traineeships falls for the first time
    8. We’re on a tandem ride, but I refuse to do all the pedalling
    9. Colleges yet to embrace digital learning, report finds
    10. 'Stop looking at UTCs through the lens of the school system'

    Breaking news

    16-18 education funding to stay 10% below schools, report says

    1st June 2017 at 13:21

    UCU to produce apprenticeships charter

    28th May 2017 at 19:28

    UCU Congress: 'We can and must do better on FE membership'

    27th May 2017 at 15:57

    In this week's Tes Further: Why distance learning needs to adapt to survive

    26th May 2017 at 17:50
    UTCs colleges t levels

    UTCs should offer 16 to 19 education, report urges

    26th May 2017 at 00:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now