Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Two levies to stay for construction firms

    Julia Belgutay
    10th July 2017 at 17:40
    construction levy anne milton
    FE
    Construction businesses will continue to pay both the construction levy and the apprenticeship levy, minister Anne Milton confirms

    The construction industry will have to continue to pay the apprenticeship levy in addition to the construction levy, the minister for apprenticeships and skills has said.

    In a letter to the chair of the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) published today, Anne Milton acknowledges the industry’s concerns at having to pay to levies, as well as the “issue of affordability”.

    However, she writes: “The purpose of the apprenticeship levy is quite different from the industry training levy: it is specifically to support and incentivise investment in apprenticeships. The CITB may wish to consider whether there is more you can do to help the industry to get the most from the apprenticeship levy, and we will of course continue to discuss with you any particular issues you find as the new apprenticeship arrangements bed down.”

    While the construction levy has been in place for decades, the apprenticeship levy was introduced earlier this year to help fund the growth of the apprenticeship programme to the government’s target of 3 million starts by 2020. It has to be paid by all large businesses across the UK, and the money raised can then be used by these businesses to fund apprenticeship training.

    Value for money

    Ms Milton writes: “I hope we can agree that the real test for both levies, though, is whether they provide value for money in delivering the skills the industry and its customers need.” There were concerns across the industry, she explains, about the effectiveness, efficiency and responsiveness of the CITB.

    “I know you and your colleagues at CITB have now started to implement a major reform programme to reduce the size of the organisation and make it more focused on those aspects of the skills agenda where there is clear market failure, or where a collective approach to training can deliver real benefits to employers, including small businesses."

    The government was supportive of the direction of those reforms, she adds. “We encourage you to continue to develop and refine them in discussion with the industry and government. Our continued support for the CITB depends on your reform programme being seen through. Our final review report in the autumn will set out more details of the arrangements we will put in place to make sure that CITB is more clearly accountable to the industry it serves, and the specific expectations we have of it.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    In this week's Tes Further: 'Judge the apprenticeship levy on completions, not starts'

    16th June 2017 at 17:25

    There’s beauty in the beast of the apprenticeship levy

    14th April 2017 at 00:00
     

    CBI: Six ways to improve the apprenticeship levy

    6th April 2017 at 00:03

    A third of businesses 'not fully informed' about apprenticeship levy, poll shows

    13th February 2017 at 00:03

    'Transition period' is needed for the apprenticeship levy, says CBI

    6th February 2017 at 13:07

    Most read

    1. Troubled college's CEO paid £266k, accounts reveal
    2. Employers rebadge existing training as apprenticeships
    3. Revealed: UTCs given £31m to help 'recruitment challenge'
    4. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    5. AoC to save £500k through redundancies - but continue national pay negot...
    6. Exclusive: '10 to 15' Institutes of Technology to be established
    7. What are IoTs for?
    8. The next generation will reward our belief in them
    9. Greening announces programme to 'empower' FE leaders
    10. Revealed: the best-paid college leaders in England

    Breaking news

    Apprenticeships government further education

    Employers rebadge existing training as apprenticeships

    10th July 2017 at 00:01
    institutes of technology, government, colleges

    Exclusive: '10 to 15' Institutes of Technology to be established

    7th July 2017 at 06:01

    Revealed: UTCs given £31m to help 'recruitment challenge'

    7th July 2017 at 01:01

    AoC to save £500k through redundancies - but continue national pay negotiations

    6th July 2017 at 21:45

    Greening announces programme to 'empower' FE leaders

    6th July 2017 at 15:27

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now