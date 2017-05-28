Register
    UCU to produce apprenticeships charter

    Will Martin
    28th May 2017 at 19:28
    FE
    Government’s apprenticeship programme branded a ‘joke’ as union passes motion to set out what an apprenticeship 'should look like'

    The government’s apprenticeship programme is a “hoax” treating young people as "one-dimensional beings", a senior University and College Union (UCU) official has told the union's annual congress in Brighton.

    Launching a motion for the UCU to put forward its own charter for apprenticeships and jobs, Sean Vernell, a member of its national executive committee, told delegates that modern apprenticeships were not "real" like they once were – but were a "joke" – and that the majority did not result in "decent work”.

    Mr Vernell said: "The drive towards apprenticeships by the government, their figure of wanting to get, by 2020, three million new apprenticeships. has really driven - and is driving - the direction of travel in education. The first and real problem we have [...] is number one: our young people are not one-dimensional beings." He added: "[...] the idea that the government has got [...] is a joke. The vast majority do not end up in decent work, the vast majority do not train anybody in the real sense [...]. It is a hoax, a really bad hoax, which the government is trying to sell us." 

    ‘What an apprenticeship should mean’

    Mr Vernell also said a UCU charter for jobs and apprenticeships would show what apprenticeships "should really look like”.

    “[What] this…motion is arguing is not that we don’t want apprenticeships - of course we want apprenticeships. But anybody who has got some grey hair -or is lacking it like I am - can probably remember the days when [they were] real apprenticeships. They were real ones. They were three years long. They would go into a workplace, a proper workplace, on a decent condition of service. They were real training, [there] was real education at the heart of those apprenticeships." Mr Vernell said.

    He added: “We do want decent apprenticeships, and that’s what this motion [says] – that [the] UCU should produce its own charter for  jobs and apprenticeships. What [they] really should look like, what an apprenticeship should mean. That is what this is about."

    Peter Monaghan, regional secretary of the UCU’s eastern and home counties committee, who also supported the motion, said that the UCU's future involvement in the apprenticeship programme would be “key” to its success.

    Mr Monaghan said: “Certainly I would support the fact that apprenticeships shouldn’t be at the expense of a wider curriculum, most definitely. And also I would say the key to the success of apprenticeships in the future is our involvement, not employers’ involvement, our involvement as unionists and educators.” 

    The motion was passed unanimously.

