Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    UTCs should offer 16 to 19 education, report urges

    Julia Belgutay
    26th May 2017 at 00:01
    UTCs colleges t levels
    FE
    University technical colleges should be used in part to deliver the new T level qualifications, according to think tank IPPR.

    The University technical colleges programme should be “repurposed” to deliver specialist technical provision to students aged 16 to 19, a new report has recommended.

    According to the Transition at 14 report, published by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) today, both UTCs and studio schools are failing to recruit sufficient numbers of pupils; attract pupils with a broad mix of backgrounds and abilities; deliver a broad and balanced curriculum offer; and enhance pupils’ progress and performance.

    It went on to stress that seven UTCs had closed or announced plans to close since the first were opened in 2011, and two thirds of both UTCs and studio schools fell within the bottom 10 per cent of schools nationally for the new Progress 8 measure of pupil performance.

    Revised remit

    Transition at 14 should therefore been abandoned by the next government, IPPR said, and instead  the UTCs programme should be repurposed to deliver high-quality, specialist technical provision to students aged 16-19. All new UTCs should open according to this revised remit, said the report, while existing UTCs should also largely convert to become 16-19 providers, with the exception of those with a record of high performance.

    UTCs should be used, in part, to deliver new T level qualifications, and provide a high-quality pathway into university, work or an Institute of Technology.

    Craig Thorley, senior research fellow at IPPR, said the government had championed UTCs and studio schools as institutions able to deliver technical education to young people from age 14. “However, these schools are not, on the whole, working for pupils, and face too many barriers to being successful," Mr Thorley said. "Recruitment difficulties and poor results have led to a growing number of closures, with more likely to follow.”

    He said the next Parliament would see a greater commitment to technical and vocational education, in order to form part of a modern industrial strategy post-Brexit. “In order to save the UTCs programme, these schools should be converted to post-16 providers able to deliver high-quality technical education in line with the needs of young people and the economy,” he said.

    'Innovative, high-quality education'

    But Charles Parker, chief executive of the Baker Dearing Educational Trust, founded by Lord Baker and Lord Dearing to develop and promote the concept of university technical colleges, said the report  was “flawed and incomplete”.

    "University Technical Colleges are schools for 14–19 year olds," Mr Parker said. "They deliver an innovative, high-quality education combining technical, practical and academic learning. The IPPR report takes no account of the outstanding destination data of UTCs. Of the 1,300 UTC leavers aged 18 in July 2016 only five were not in education, employment or training whereas the national average unemployment rate at 18 is 11.8 per cent.” 

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn.

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Area review for school sixth forms and UTCs 'has to happen'

    30th November 2016 at 15:19

    UTCs perform worse at GCSE than schools with similar intakes, study shows

    23rd November 2016 at 15:37

    Lord Baker: UTCs ‘struggling to keep going’

    21st October 2016 at 00:01

    Wilshaw warns UTCs are fighting for their survival

    21st July 2016 at 14:37

    Government spent £15m on UTCs that closed or did not open

    18th September 2015 at 00:01

    Most read

    1. Colleges yet to embrace digital learning, report finds
    2. English and maths GCSE resits not scrapped for 2017-18
    3. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    4. Revisiting the UK's first pre-apprentices
    5. UCU Congress: plans to 'name and shame colleges' revealed
    6. Chartered Institution for Further Education welcomes seventh member
    7. College delays start time to get students 'match fit' for study
    8. Why is mental health missing from general election manifestos?
    9. New Holex chair: Adult education needs to be more "innovative" in face o...
    10. Baroness Wolf: 'Apprenticeships and degrees can never be equal'

    Breaking news

    Number of traineeships falls for the first time

    26th May 2017 at 00:01

    Colleges yet to embrace digital learning, report finds

    25th May 2017 at 13:05

    Chartered Institution for Further Education welcomes seventh member

    25th May 2017 at 11:01

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    25th May 2017 at 00:01

    UCU Congress: plans to 'name and shame colleges' revealed

    23rd May 2017 at 19:10

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now