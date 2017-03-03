In this week's TES Further: The apprentices working at Windsor Castle

In this week’s TES Further, reporter Julia Belgutay meets two apprentices working at a rather unusual location (article free for subscribers). Ellie Lanham and Matthew Stockl (pictured) are both learning the traditional art of bookbinding at the Queen’s Bindery, an institution that dates back to 1770, and which is situated in Windsor Castle. “It is amazing, coming to work here every day,” Lanham says. “It really is an incredible place.” The Queen’s Bindery Apprenticeship is a five-year programme, which aims to pass on traditional craftsmanship to future generations. Philippa Räder, head of the Royal bindery, says that a medieval bookbinder would have little trouble working in the surroundings that Lanham and Stockl work in, since the process of bookbinding has changed little over hundreds of years.

The minister and his apprentice

FE editor Stephen Exley and reporter Will Martin go behind the scenes at Parliament to meet skills and apprenticeships minister Robert Halfon and his newest apprentice, Owen Warwick. At a time when the profile of apprenticeships has never been higher, Warwick has found himself in the beating heart of government, saying hello to senior politicians on their way to the House of Commons. “He’s a tough boss,” Warwick says about Halfon. “But it’s been a really good experience so far." Since 2010, when the first parliamentary apprentice was recruited, progress has been modest. Today, only 26 apprentices work in MPs’ offices. But Halfon is confident that the numbers will rise. “I think we’re not yet at a tipping point, but we’re on the way to a tipping point,” he says.

Minorities 'missing out on apprenticeships'

TES reporter Julia Belgutay reveals new research showing that minorities are missing out on the opportunities that apprenticeships can provide. A report by the Learning and Work Institute, due to be published next week, shows that there are significant inequalities in apprenticeship provision. It states: “People from black, Asian and minority ethnic [BAME] backgrounds, from low-income families, and with health problems and disabilities, are less likely to undertake an apprenticeship. There is also significant gender segregation by sector and occupation.”

In her editorial, Julia writes that even if the government meets its target of 3 million apprenticeship starts by 2020, this does not necessarily mean that the same opportunities will be available for everyone (article free for subscribers). Although the recent launch of the Apprenticeship Diversity Champions Network is a step in the right direction, she writes, “cultural change, among employers and among applicants, will take time”.

The English and maths debate

Paul Joyce, deputy director for FE and skills at Ofsted, writes that the debate about English and maths provision among further education and skills providers rolls ever on (article free for subscribers). “Without doubt,” Joyce writes, “inspectors expect to see students developing their skills, knowledge and behaviours through teaching, learning and assessment.” Inspectors will always seek evidence to demonstrate that students are on the appropriate English and/or maths course, Joyce says, and will want to know the progress students make. But all the very best providers expect one thing: "For apprentices to develop their skills in English and maths through well-structured teaching, learning and assessment that is linked directly to their technical and vocational development."

And the TES FE Award goes to...

Last week, the most outstanding colleges, providers and individuals in the FE sector were recognised at the TES FE Awards 2017. At a glitzy ceremony in central London, South Tyneside College was crowned as overall FE provider of the year, while individual recognition went to Judith Larsen, of Bedford College, who won the teacher of the year award, and former ColegauCymru chief executive Dr John Graystone, who was awarded with the lifetime achievement award. Lindsey Whiterod, principal of South Tyneside College, said she felt “stunned and delighted” by her college's win (which even got mentioned by the prime minister in Parliament this week). “I’m so pleased for the staff and the students,” she told TES. “We worked really hard for many years, and wow. It’s a wonderful recognition.”

