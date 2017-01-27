    In this week's TES Further: Could digital learning revive the appeal of apprenticeships?

    TES reporter
    27th January 2017 at 17:13
    FE
    Also: Why evidence-based practice is a great idea…in theory

    In this week’s TES Further, Sue Attewell, head of change for FE and skills at digital solutions organisation Jisc, writes that in our technology-driven society, apprenticeships are being left behind because they are failing to take into consideration our ever-complicated lives (article free for subscribers). So how to get the digital ball rolling? Ideas like using technology to learn from home, and using less paper by implementing digital planning tools will be key to “dragging apprenticeships kicking and screaming into the 21st century”.

    Show me the evidence

    Meanwhile, TES columnist Sarah Simons writes that evidence-based practice is a great idea…in theory (article free for subscribers). She says it is important for teachers to acknowledge the barriers to applying research in the classroom. These include knowledge – actually learning about the newest pedagogical concepts – taking the time to investigate new learning theories on top of an already exhausting workload, and the opportunity to practise them in the classroom. “While the barriers to evidence-informed practice are significant, recognising that they exist is a first step to overcoming them," she writes.

    Rivals for UCU leadership

    TES reporter Will Martin speaks to the two candidates in the running to become the next general secretary of the University and College Union (UCU) – incumbent Sally Hunt and challenger Jo McNeill. Ms McNeill tells TES that the UCU must address the “massive disconnect” between its leadership and members if it is to ensure post-16 education continues to have a future – while Ms Hunt says the “last thing” UCU members need is a general secretary “captured” by one political faction. Read what they had to say here.

    Challenges ahead for union

    FE editor Stephen Exley says that in recent years it’s been tough being a trade unionist in education (article free for subscribers). And for the future general secretary of the UCU, the main threats appear to be close to home – with membership likely to continue dwindling as area review-driven mergers reduce the college workforce. “Whoever becomes UCU’s next general secretary has a tough job on their hands,” Stephen writes.

    Brexit puts colleges in the spotlight

    Andy Westwood, director of the University of Wolverhampton Observatory, and associate vice-president for public affairs at the University of Manchester, writes that FE colleges are central to at least two aspects of the country's post-Brexit future. Firstly, FE colleges provide the technical and vocational training that improves life chances. And secondly, FE helps to find answers for deprived communities  – "for the disconnected, the left behind and the angry".

    Bad experiences in education

    Tom Starkey, who teaches English at a college in the North of England, writes that learners come to FE by a variety of paths, but many have not had the best experience of education (article free for subscribers). “Many learners wear an attitude, forged during their time at school, like a bulletproof vest,” Tom writes. This attitude protects learners from the effects of failure, but it also leaves them stuck in a pattern that’s destined to repeat itself. “But when it does happen, when a learner – with or without our help – sheds the burden of their own legacy issues, it’s a joy and a privilege to watch and be part of,” he says.

    Catholic colleges at an impasse

    This week FErret writes about the curious case of the 15 Catholic colleges which have been denied the chance to convert to academy status (article free for subscribers). At the Sixth Form Colleges’ Association conference last week, minister Lord Nash said that a fifth of colleges had begun the official academisation process. But, according to Peter McGhee, principal of St John Rigby College in Wigan, Catholic sixth-form colleges “currently find ourselves without the options available to our fellow sixth-form colleges”. Lord Nash has assured them that Department for Education officials will do “everything we can” to resolve the impasse, but stressed he could not give an “absolute guarantee”.

    All this and much, much more in this week’s TES Further.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Institute for Apprenticeships: board members announced

    27th January 2017 at 00:02

    'Effective' action is needed over pay and casualisation, says UCU leadership challenger

    27th January 2017 at 00:02

    Ed tech trends to watch out for in 2017

    27th January 2017 at 11:08

    8 top tips to improve staff training

    27th January 2017 at 11:01

    Government on track to hit 3 million apprenticeships target

    26th January 2017 at 12:29

    Most read

    1. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    2. Tony Robinson: 'I wasn't ready for education until I was well into my twenties'
    3. Theresa May pledges £170m for institutes of technology
    4. Esol funding falls by £100m
    5. College placements for trainee teachers 'could boost recruitment'
    6. FE students just as happy as those who go to university, study reveals
    7. Government on track to hit 3 million apprenticeships target
    8. Ed tech trends to watch out for in 2017
    9. 'Effective' action is needed over pay and casualisation, says UCU leadership challenger
    10. Institute for Apprenticeships: board members announced

    Breaking news

    £1m programme announced by ETF to boost teaching and learning

    27th January 2017 at 16:37
    UCU general secretary leadership election

    'Effective' action is needed over pay and casualisation, says UCU leadership challenger

    27th January 2017 at 00:02

    Institute for Apprenticeships: board members announced

    27th January 2017 at 00:02
    apprenticeships

    Government on track to hit 3 million apprenticeships target

    26th January 2017 at 12:29

    FE students just as happy as those who go to university, study reveals

    26th January 2017 at 00:02

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today