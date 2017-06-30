In this week's Tes Further: The FE college training the next generation of mariners

The sea's the limit

In today’s Tes Further, Julia Belgutay visits South Tyneside College, winner of this year’s college of the year and overall provider of the year prizes at the Tes FE Awards (pictured below).

South Tyneside is a world-renowned centre of marine education, and trains hundreds of staff for the marine industries – from cadet all the way through to master mariner. According to chief executive Lindsey Whiterod, “any ship you get on, there will be a captain or a first officer who has been trained at South Tyneside”.

So what sets the college apart from other institutions? Alison Maynard, principal of South Tyneside’s Professional and Vocational College, says it's the college's links with the local community and regional employers. “We ask regional employers what they really want, and they shape the curriculum,” she says.

Devolution revolution

Stephen Exley and Will Martin investigate the patchy process of skills devolution. A new report by the Local Government Association (LGA) has called on Westminster to commit to “going radically further and faster” by working towards the devolution of skills, apprenticeships and employment provision to combined authorities across the country within five years. But with the current system one of the most centralised in the world, according to the LGA, this could take some time.

The 'master teacher'

David Russell, chief executive of the Education and Training Foundation, says that the creation of an Advanced Teacher Status for FE teachers is “a landmark moment for FE and training”.

“As a sector, the quest for continual improvement and the need for a deeper level of expertise cannot stand still – for practitioners, managers or leaders at any stage of their career,” he writes.

Peer parity

Julia Belgutay says that recognising FE teachers who can demonstrate a “mastery” beyond QTLS is “a crucial landmark for the sector". “If we want teachers in FE to be proud of the work they do, we must make sure they can gain a status equal to their peers elsewhere,” she says.

Safety first

Tes columnist Sarah Simons says that in order to determine the quality of a college, there is one question more valuable than any other: would you want your kid to go there? “The crucial factor isn’t quality of teaching, availability of resources or jazziness of the new-build,” Simons writes. “My priority is safety.”

Observation, obervation, observation

Matt Bromley, an education journalist and author, writes that if your college is still grading lesson observations “then you have my deepest sympathies”. In the first of a two-part series on observations, Bromley writes that arguing against formal lesson observations is not akin to arguing against the need for accountability. “But lesson observations do not accurately or reliably measure the quality of teaching,” he says.

FErret

This week, FErret has noticed that the Department for Education is looking for some extra manpower to help with its reforms of technical education. The department is advertising 13 roles in its professional and technical education group – a “high-performing, fun, friendly and supportive group”, apparently. Fun, FErret suspects, might be a bit of a stretch.

