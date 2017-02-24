In this week's TES Further: Why expanding colleges mustn’t lose their heart

'Don't lose sight of what FE is about'

In this week’s TES Further, Tom Starkey, an English teacher at a college in the North of England, writes that with expansion and mergers there is the danger of colleges forgetting what FE is supposed to be about – offering a broad range of quality education (article free for subscribers). After all, size doesn't really matter – as long as the beating heart of the college is still intact. “If, when trying to grow, we lose sight of what should be the core of what we do, the cogs will break, the levers will snap, the buttons will stick and the machine will eventually grind to a crashing halt," he says.

Ladder of missed opportunity

FE editor Stephen Exley and reporter Will Martin reveal that apprenticeships might not represent the "ladder of opportunity" for the country’s most deprived young people after all, even if they are the focal point of the government’s social mobility agenda. Major research, conducted by Professor Peter Urwin, of the University of Westminster, shows that, on average, apprentices tend to be from significantly less deprived backgrounds than learners taking other qualifications in FE settings. To read more about the research, click here.

In his editorial, Stephen writes that while Professor Urwin’s research questions the extent to which apprenticeships have been a tool for social mobility, that's not to say that they can’t be. “Professor Urwin’s research is a reminder that, to support learners, we need other qualifications and routes to help them climb on to the ladder in the first place,” he says.

Brexit for FE

Roger Mullin, shadow Treasury spokesperson for the Scottish National Party, writes that FE colleges must speak up about the impact of Brexit. He says that the university sector has been extremely active in raising issues and concerns about Britain exiting the EU – but less focus has been paid to the impact of Brexit on colleges. “The FE sector needs to do more to pressure the government to give funding guarantees,” Mullin writes.

Time for a career change

Paul Phillips, principal of Weston College in Somerset, writes that young people need to know that it is never too late to change direction, and shouldn't fear making wrong turns in their careers (article free for subscribers). “It is never too late to start or change direction,” Phillips writes. “In making mistakes we discover more about ourselves, about our limits, about our capabilities, about what we can and cannot do.”

FE's star chef

TES reporter Julia Belgutay meets FE culinary sensation and winner of MasterChef: The Professionals, City of Glasgow College’s Gary Maclean. Speaking to TES, Maclean admits that he didn’t think he would go out “really early” in the competition, but he didn’t expect to win either. Despite there now being “a massive demand” for his food – with calls for him to open his own restaurant – Maclean says that whatever his next plan is, it will “100 per cent” involve his students. “My students now are the same ones I had in August before the show started,” Maclean says. “If anything, I am getting more stuck in.”

FErret

Meanwhile, FErret writes about the element of the government’s flagship industrial strategy that seems to be attracting the most attention: creating a Ucas-style central application system for apprenticeships and technical education (article free for subscribers). While it has since been made clear that this “one-stop shop where you can apply for everything in the same place” is no longer a question of if, but when, FErret thinks that any hope of getting such a system established before the next general election appears ambitious, to say the least. Whether a different approach could be used to speed up the process or not, FErret believes the devil, as always, will be in the detail.

All this and much, much more in this week’s TES Further.

