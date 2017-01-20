In this week's TES Further: Why struggling colleges should come out fighting

'The Marmite approach'

In this week’s TES Further, Garry Phillips, principal and chief executive of Ealing, Hammersmith and West London College, writes why struggling colleges should come out fighting after being labelled as ‘inadequate’ (article free for subscribers). Ealing, Hammersmith and West London College received a notice to improve for financial health in 2013, and the college has since been rated “inadequate” by Ofsted, prompting an intervention by the FE commissioner’s team.

But Phillips takes the glass-half-full approach. “Part of the process of improvement is ownership,” he says. “That involves commitment to building a culture where staff strive for excellence.” Rather than adopt the ‘Pollyanna position’, where you see only the good no matter the circumstance, Gary implemented the “Marmite approach”. This involves uncovering opportunities where it seems there are few. “It’s about seeing opportunities in the face of adversity, and thinking and behaving differently,” he says.

Saying the wrong thing

Meanwhile TES columnist Sarah Simons writes about how she has sometimes said the wrong thing to her learners, and that she is having to constantly censor herself as a teacher (article free for subscribers). “But we are flawed, imperfect, complex human beings,” she writes. “Sometimes we say the wrong thing – at least I do.”

FErret

This week FErret reveals that the Association of Colleges’ annual conference has been shortened from three days to two (article free for subscribers). Meanwhile, Marie-Therese McGivern, a member of the Collab Group board and principal of Belfast Metropolitan College, writes that devolution agenda will play a significant part in determining the future shape of the FE sector (article free for subscribers). Devolution deals in places like Greater Manchester, Sheffield and the West Midlands contain provision for the devolution of the adult skills budget – and the implications, she writes, are “profound”, not least because it hands control to local networks and local government for the delivery and funding of provision.

Frank Coffield, emeritus professor of education at the UCL Institute of Education, writes to the new chief inspector of Ofsted, Amanda Spielman, to suggest how she can transform the inspectorate (article free for subscribers) into a trusted catalyst of improvement. He starts by offering his congratulations to the new HMCI, and then proceeds to offer Spielman an alternative system for inspection based on seven topics, which are “shorter, yes, but also more incisive and exacting”.

Academy conversion

TES FE editor Stephen Exley takes stock of today’s presidential inauguration, in which Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. “Today, the US will witness the final stage of the transition from the dignified leadership of Barack Obama to the somewhat more combative approach of his successor as president, Donald Trump,” he writes. But is Ofsted moving in the opposite direction – from “the self-styled Dirty Harry of education” to the more low-key Amanda Spielman?

Finally TES reporter Julia Belgutay reveals that the first sixth-form college to academise is on track to complete the process within the next two weeks. Hereford Sixth Form College is hoping to convert to an academy on 1 February, and despite two-thirds of sixth-form colleges expressing an interest in academy conversion, Hereford is likely to become the first to do so.

