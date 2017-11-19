Winners of the Skills Show 2017 announced

The winners of medals and commendations at the Skills Show have been announced.

A record number of spectators attended the three-day interactive event organised by WorldSkills UK.

Almost 500 young apprentices, exponents of 55 disciplines - as diverse as aircraft maintenance to 3D game design, cabinet making, plumbing to beauty therapy and cyber security - took part in the national finals.

Many of the winners now have the opportunity to be considered for Team UK selection and represent their country in forthcoming international finals in Budapest and Kazan in Russia.

Neil Bentley, CEO of WorldSkills UK, said: “This has been a wonderful showcase for UK skills.

“The competition was fierce and the standards very high – all the finalists have done brilliantly well just to get this far. All their hard work and dedication has been rewarded and we at WorldSkills UK salute you.”

At the recent WorldSkills Finals in Abu Dhabi, know as the Skills Olympics, Team UK finished 10th out of 77 countries.

Minister for skills Anne Milton MP, said: “You have something amazing – WorldSkills UK is without doubt one of the most important organisations within my portfolio.

"Skills have never been higher on the government agenda.”

See a list of the winners here.