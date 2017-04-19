Careering aimlessly

To find a successful career path that not only suits one’s talents, but also relates to an industry with growth potential, is a challenge – and one most of us need help with. Wrong choices can stall or derail a young person’s journey.

It is not surprising, then, that careers advice at all levels of the education system has come in for criticism. Colleges complain that young people are not being fully informed of available FE opportunities – too often by schools with sixth forms keen to retain the students (and the associated funding).

Guidance on career options is arguably even more important once a young adult has found themself unemployed or needing to reskill. So this week’s news that the National Careers Service might have no measurable positive impact on their employment pours fuel on the fire.

Careers services across the UK need urgent reform. One can only hope that the long-awaited careers strategy, expected later this year, truly tackles this issue.

People of all ages need access to information that opens doors into employment, not a system that delays them from reaching their potential.

@JBelgutay