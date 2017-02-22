Colleges must speak up about Brexit effects

I was a strong Remain supporter ahead of last year’s European Union referendum, and I have been a very strong critic of a complete absence of a government plan for the future. I have not been reassured by the recent 12-point plan announced by the prime minister. It is best that readers understand this before reading further.

At Westminster in recent months, there has been much debate about the impact of Brexit on our universities. The university sector, whether through representative bodies or university leaders, has been extremely active in raising issues and concerns about exiting the EU.

However, much less focus has been paid to the impact of Brexit on the college sector. In my view, this should be a matter of interest to all. Furthermore, some of the areas of concern to universities should also be of concern to the college sector.

The first issue is staff. Since the government refuses to confirm that all existing EU citizens in the UK will retain both the right to stay and their social rights, as guaranteed by EU legislation, many are uncertain and fearful. I know personally of one couple who have decided to up sticks and leave the UK.

As an MP, I have already had some constituents who are EU citizens and who work in the college sector raising concerns about their future. Indeed, I have had college lecturers holding passports from Germany, the Netherlands and Italy contact me, not only about their own position but also about their families. Sometimes, it is too easy to forget that college staff are also mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers.

However, while I know of some colleges that have undertaken a systematic review of staff to find out how many are from the EU, as opposed to British citizens, others have not. They need to do so quickly and put in place appropriate support.

Many colleges, too, are beneficiaries of funding from EU programmes. In broad terms, these programmes bring two main benefits. First, some initiatives bring educational and cultural benefits to staff and students who are able to engage on a reciprocal basis with institutions in other EU member countries. Much of this is likely to be lost unless the UK government is able to focus on the issue and negotiate agreements with the remaining 27 EU states. I can find no evidence that this is even on the UK government’s agenda.

Second, EU programmes typically bring in funding that allows colleges to undertake education programmes that would not otherwise be fundable. The college sector needs to do more to pressure the UK government to give funding guarantees, or else many colleges will be creating valued and skilled staff redundant by the time negotiations for exiting the EU are completed.

As a Treasury spokesperson for the third party in Westminster, I have been contacted by universities in England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales that wish to raise a variety of concerns regarding exiting the EU. I have been contacted by only a small number of colleges, however. This is not necessarily proof of a laziness among colleges, but it causes me at least some concern.

Roger Mullin MP is shadow Treasury spokesperson for the Scottish National Party. He tweets @RogMull