Could FE solve the teacher shortage?

Could FE solve the teaching shortage? This question is worth asking because barely a day goes by without headlines revealing yet another facet of our teacher shortage.

It seems there are not enough good teachers being trained, while those who have been trained leave quickly.

Information abounds about how the government is working to address subject-specific shortages, offering bursary payments for applicants in specialist areas such as maths.

Yet there is little, if any, discussion about the long training route, the high entry requirements, the living costs and fees required (if ineligible for the bursary) while training. Maybe when coupled with how demanding teaching is, along with the limited places for trainees, the shortage becomes clearer.

So perhaps this is the time to highlight further education – but finding any information about training to be a teacher in FE is quite a task. A very specific search on the Get into Teaching website reveals an occasional mention which leads to another website which says on one page "there are no two ways about it: this bit can be confusing".

But it’s not really; it’s actually quite straightforward and perhaps a very good alternative – providing a cheaper, quicker, and more skilled approach to qualifying.

'QTLS is the answer'

Let me explain. In further education most providers expect teachers to either have taught elsewhere or have a teaching qualification of some category.

Most providers require a qualification to progress. The level 5 diploma in education and training (L5DET) is the most popular route to qualification although there are others (L5DET is the replacement for DTLLS – the diploma in teaching in the lifelong learning sector).

Criterion for the diploma is a level 3 qualification or higher in the subject to be taught, a placement with 100 hours of teaching over the whole course programme and maths/English (with most providers encouraging trainees to complete this by the end of their qualification). It’s designed for 19+ students – with experience in their field adding value to the application. That’s it.

Many providers offer this part-time. At Croydon College, for example, we offer it over two years at £1,800 a year – three class hours per week. And higher education loans are available. The diploma is equivalent to an HND/foundation degree so can be topped up at a later stage to become a full degree.

Why does this have anything to do with the teacher shortage? Qualified teacher learning and skills (QTLS) status is the simple answer.

When trainees complete their level 5 diploma in education and training they have the option of completing professional formation (with the Society for Education and Training) to achieve QTLS. It has parity with qualified teacher status (QTS), giving the option of teaching the subject in schools.

'FE is England’s best kept secret'

I could deliberate about the role of FE in education, the chance to improve the quality of teachers already within FE, and the opportunity to recruit teachers to FE itself. But while these issues are all relevant, the main reason FE could be England’s best-kept secret and the answer to the teaching shortage is because of the massive market potential.

Cheaper fees, less to pay back, less time to upskill, more subjects to train in (vocational subjects included), the possibility of "topping up", specialist pathways for maths/English/SEN (with bursary options for the most qualified), and ultimately the parity between QTLS and QTS leads to the ultimate question: why is this route not being championed as an alternative into teaching?

Hans Svennevig is head of teacher training at Croydon College

