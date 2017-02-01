Don’t suffer in silence

There’s more to life than Ofsted. That’s easy to say when you’re not working in a college or provider that has been placed in special measures, with its future – and your job – at risk. For colleges, this can trigger the pressure of an intervention by the FE commissioner. For independent providers, it can lead to funding being cut, often resulting in insolvency and redundancy.

It’s all too easy to write off institutions and individuals that have been branded inadequate. Providers slated by the inspectorate often end up being given a wide berth by their neighbours (not least when there’s an area review in town), as well as prospective staff and students.

So, there’s a tendency for those who are struggling to keep their heads down. This can sometimes be necessary: the priority must be to get their house in order. But they don’t have to unquestioningly accept their status as an educational pariah until Ofsted rules otherwise.

A truly excellent provider is acutely aware of both its strengths and its weaknesses well before an inspector has crossed the threshold. Credit must go to institutions with the confidence to speak up before their improvement has been recognised externally.

As Garry Phillips, principal of Ealing, Hammersmith and West London College put it, it’s more about a “glass half-full” stance than donning rose-tinted glasses: “And it means that, rather than living in fear, we fully embrace the advice and knowledge that comes from the FE commissioner’s office.”

Credit must also go to Saboohi Famili, principal of Epping Forest College, who has told TES about the fascinating journey that brought her from Iran to Essex. After the interview was set up, Ofsted rated the college inadequate. But Ms Famili went ahead with it anyway, speaking frankly about the weaknesses identified by inspectors and the work being undertaken to address them.

Her principalship will ultimately be judged according to whether she delivers improvement. But kudos to her for sharing her story. Given that Iranians have effectively been banned from US soil this week, her example is a timely reminder of what asylum seekers can offer.

@stephenexley