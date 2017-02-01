    Don’t suffer in silence

    Stephen Exley
    3rd February 2017 at 00:00
    When Ofsted calls you ‘inadequate’, it can be liberating to speak up

    There’s more to life than Ofsted. That’s easy to say when you’re not working in a college or provider that has been placed in special measures, with its future – and your job – at risk. For colleges, this can trigger the pressure of an intervention by the FE commissioner. For independent providers, it can lead to funding being cut, often resulting in insolvency and redundancy.

    It’s all too easy to write off institutions and individuals that have been branded inadequate. Providers slated by the inspectorate often end up being given a wide berth by their neighbours (not least when there’s an area review in town), as well as prospective staff and students.

    So, there’s a tendency for those who are struggling to keep their heads down. This can sometimes be necessary: the priority must be to get their house in order. But they don’t have to unquestioningly accept their status as an educational pariah until Ofsted rules otherwise.

    A truly excellent provider is acutely aware of both its strengths and its weaknesses well before an inspector has crossed the threshold. Credit must go to institutions with the confidence to speak up before their improvement has been recognised externally.

    As Garry Phillips, principal of Ealing, Hammersmith and West London College put it, it’s more about a “glass half-full” stance than donning rose-tinted glasses: “And it means that, rather than living in fear, we fully embrace the advice and knowledge that comes from the FE commissioner’s office.”

    Credit must also go to Saboohi Famili, principal of Epping Forest College, who has told TES about the fascinating journey that brought her from Iran to Essex. After the interview was set up, Ofsted rated the college inadequate. But Ms Famili went ahead with it anyway, speaking frankly about the weaknesses identified by inspectors and the work being undertaken to address them.

    Her principalship will ultimately be judged according to whether she delivers improvement. But kudos to her for sharing her story. Given that Iranians have effectively been banned from US soil this week, her example is a timely reminder of what asylum seekers can offer.

    @stephenexley

    Most read

    1. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    2. Ed tech trends to watch out for in 2017
    3. 'When I found myself crying at my computer, I knew that I had to quit teaching'
    4. What the government's industrial strategy means for FE
    5. ‘If prisoners feel like they're on the fringes, prison safety suffers, but education can pull them...
    6. Carlisle College to join NCG
    7. Institutes of technology could be ‘up and running’ by September
    8. Corbyn backs UCU campaign for 15,000 more FE teachers
    9. AoC unveils overhaul of 'unsustainable' structures to save £1m
    10. 'Let's match the words of the industrial strategy with action'

    Breaking news

    Comedian Rob Beckett to host TES FE Awards 2017

    2nd February 2017 at 19:03
    david hughes arc

    AoC unveils overhaul of 'unsustainable' structures to save £1m

    1st February 2017 at 11:31
    institutes of technology collab colleges

    Institutes of technology could be ‘up and running’ by September

    1st February 2017 at 09:04

    Corbyn backs UCU campaign for 15,000 more FE teachers

    31st January 2017 at 18:03

    Ofqual: security industry plagued by 'assessment malpractice'

    31st January 2017 at 16:57

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today