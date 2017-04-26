Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Ex-students are everywhere

    Tom Starkey
    28th April 2017 at 00:00
    FE
    The feeling of validation when you bump into a successful ex-student on your walk to the bus stop is a real pick-me-up after a hard day

    I’m a bit of a wandering vagabond of a teacher, having worked in a number of sectors. Before settling in to my current post as FE Foot Soldier of the Word (or “English teacher”, as it’s known in the low speech), I was in secondary for a fair few years. There are many similarities between the two sectors, but on a personal level, one of the marked differences for me has been to do with learner journey.

    In secondary, you eventually send your classes off into the wide, wide world and sometimes it takes years to discover how they fared. There may be a visit from an ex-pupil, you might read about them in the paper (hopefully detailing some success story rather than having them stare back at you from a mugshot), or there’s a tap on the shoulder now and then when you’re out and about.

    Confirmation of their success (I mean wider success, not just exam results) is often a rare occurrence and can leave you wondering, unsure as to whether you had any lasting effect whatsoever.

    In FE, it’s a little different. My ex-learners are everywhere. They’re all up in your (car) grill at the local mechanics or cooking up your usual quarter pounder with a side order of another quarter pounder at your lunchtime burger joint – with no discount for having dragged their sorry carcass, kicking and screaming, through to a level 2 functional skills pass either. (Yes, Daryl. I’m talking about you in the magazine, like I said I would. Where’s the love, Daryl? Huh? Huh?).

    I wouldn't have it any other way

    They’re the security guard in the sports shop where you buy your trainers, eyeing you suspiciously until figuring out exactly where it is they know you from, then continuing to eye you suspiciously. Or, in my favourite turn of events, they’re the ones that look after your kids at nursery school. And the great thing is, unlike secondary, it doesn’t take years to see – in many cases, it happens almost instantly.

    Validation on your walk to the bus stop after a hard day is a real pick-me-up.

    A quick jaunt outside can often be extended by a third, as I stop countless times to chat with those who used to sit in front of me, who now rush, stand, measure, drive, serve, smile, fix, build, write and care in their everyday working lives. But I don’t think that I’d have it any other way.

    That immediate feedback is incredibly heartening, more than anything. It may be selfish, it may be slightly egotistical, even (OK, largely egotistical), but it does the heart good to witness that, in many cases, those that you had in your classroom are now doing alright outside of it.

    I’m not left to wonder. I’m not leaving them as they leave the school gates any more. I’m lucky enough to get to tag along for a while. Even if there aren’t any free burgers on offer.

     

    Tom Starkey teaches English at a college in the North of England @tstarkey1212

    FE

    Most read

    1. Merger between university and college cancelled
    2. Technical and Further Education Bill set to become law
    3. Restoring EMA set to be Labour manifesto pledge
    4. College 'chains' are the future of FE, report suggests
    5. Revealed: the best-paid college leaders in England
    6. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    7. FE's Shakira Martin elected NUS president
    8. 'Now is the time to give adults the right to free basic digital skills t...
    9. National Careers Service has 'no positive impact' on employment
    10. 'FE has given me a major second chance' – meet FE's new student leader

    Breaking news

    Colleges spend more on principal pay while staff face pay freeze

    28th April 2017 at 00:01
    worldskills abu dhabi team uk

    Members of WorldSkills Team UK unveiled

    28th April 2017 at 00:01

    'FE has given me a major second chance' – meet FE's new student leader

    27th April 2017 at 17:40

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    27th April 2017 at 00:01

    FE's Shakira Martin elected NUS president

    26th April 2017 at 12:21

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now