Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Find fixes not props

    Stephen Exley
    1st September 2017 at 00:00
    FE
    Colleges need to rethink how they deal with poor performance

    Should colleges be trusted to manage their own affairs? This is a question that the sector has never quite managed to shake off since incorporation almost a quarter of a century ago.

    Colleges are largely autonomous, incorporated institutions, even more so since they were reclassified by the Office for National Statistics in 2012. With this comes the freedom to become insolvent – although the Technical and Further Education Act 2017 put extra protections in place to protect the interests of learners.

    For government, the problem remains that there is little it can do to address poor performance. This could be a reason why the concept of the “self-improving system” from the schools sector has never taken root in FE.

    Back in 2016, in the early days of the area reviews, Nick Boles, then skills minister, told colleges that they couldn’t sit quietly and “see how the chips fall and continue on roughly as we are”. Yet that is what the majority have done. For those involved in the costly process, the hundreds of thousands of pounds spent developing mergers which subsequently collapsed must be a source of intense frustration.

    While the precise structure behind the early intervention, college improvement system to be led by the FE commissioner (see pages 54-55) is still being discussed, the concept is welcome. But some serious thinking needs to be done. Using the £15 million budget to prop up the weakest colleges will get us no closer to solving this 24-year-old puzzle.

     

     

     

     

    @stephenexley

    FE

    Most read

    1. ‘Massive’ student poverty commission launched by NUS
    2. Heavy workload stalls teachers' career progression, survey finds
    3. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    4. English and maths GCSE resits not scrapped for 2017-18
    5. GCSE resits: 'Let's be positive about the real progress made by our lear...
    6. Number of adult learners on benefits falls to five-year low
    7. The secret to improving Ofsted? Get rid of grades, says Coffield
    8. How businesses can make a success of the apprenticeship levy
    9. The FE commissioner’s new guiding role: hatchet man or helping hand?
    10. Students 'disempowered' by not being told their GCSE marks

    Breaking news

    The FE commissioner’s new guiding role: hatchet man or helping hand?

    1st September 2017 at 00:02

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    31st August 2017 at 00:01

    ‘Massive’ student poverty commission launched by NUS

    30th August 2017 at 16:33

    Number of adult learners on benefits falls to five-year low

    30th August 2017 at 13:30

    The secret to improving Ofsted? Get rid of grades, says Coffield

    25th August 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now