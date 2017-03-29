Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    GCSE resits: what's really going on?

    Stephen Exley
    29th March 2017 at 12:25
    GCSE resits functional skills English maths
    FE
    Following the announcement about the change to grades required for GCSE resits, Tes FE editor Stephen Exley examines what's happening with functional skills

    Whichever way you look at it, the revelation of changes to the way the new GCSE grades will be treated is a big deal. It turns out that the threshold for a “good” pass won’t just move across from a C to the new grade 5; instead, a 4 will be a “standard” pass and a 5 will be a “strong” pass. But it is a 4 that is “the level that pupils must achieve in order not to be required to continue studying English and maths post-16”.

    But this is only the first part of what is currently going on at the Department for Education to untangle the complicated mess of the condition of funding surrounding GCSE resits. The second part, of course, is how to offer an alternative qualification for post-16 students to allow teachers to use their professional autonomy to decide what would be most appropriate. As one principal put it: “They’ve made the announcement to stop things getting any worse. Now they’ve got to make them get better.”

    The messages coming from a number of well-placed sources in recent weeks has been that functional skills will be made available as an alternative to GCSE English and maths, courtesy of a tweak to the condition of funding, and that this change is expected to come into effect in time for September. But a number of mooted dates for announcements have come and gone, and time is running out for colleges to overhaul their plans for next year’s provision at short notice.

    'Calling for a policy change'

    Tes and others in the sector have for some time been repeatedly raising the importance of this issue. The logistical and financial impact on colleges is well documented and bodies across the sector have been unanimous in calling for a policy change. And with apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon having repeatedly spoken of his passion for social justice, the fact that students from the most deprived postcodes make the least progress – and, on average, see their grades decrease – makes the policy all but indefensible. Ofsted, too, has been noticeably outspoken about the issue.

    And the tipping point came with last summer's GCSE results: post-16 entries in English and maths rocketed by a third, with entries topping 300,000 for the first time. At the same time the post-16 A*-C pass rates dropped to less than 30 per cent; as a result, the overhaul headline pass rates were dragged down. This was the moment that led to the realisation that this issue needed to be tackled. With the introduction of the new GCSEs designed to be tougher, a lack of action would mean an already difficult situation would be about to get considerably worse.

    Difficulties behind the scenes

    As I understand it, there have been two main difficulties in getting this change agreed and announced. One is that there is by no means unanimous agreement within the department on this course of action. It will come as no surprise that education traditionalist Nick Gibb – who has already opposed moves to create a modular adult GCSE – is less than convinced about any move that could be seen as watering down the rigour built into the system. Another cause for concern for all ministers has been the state of functional skills. Following concerns about how the qualifications are perceived, they are currently undergoing reform by the Education and Training Foundation. This is now not due to be completed until 2019 – meaning that, for 2017-18, the unreformed versions of the qualifications would have to be used.

    The other issue has been considerable nervousness from within the government about how this policy change will be perceived by the public and commentators. Since the Wolf Report, a lot of time and effort has been invested in stressing the importance of the English and maths resits policy. Anything that could be perceived as a) a U-turn, and b) a softening of the rules is a serious cause for concern within Whitehall. Especially given the hammering the government took over its National Insurance volte face within days of the Budget, there has been major concern about how the resits announcement will be perceived. This had been expected to be unveiled through an official announcement earlier this month, potentially alongside the publication of the review of post-16 maths by Sir Adrian Smith; now, a quiet amendment of the funding guidance appears more likely.

    However the news is announced, though, the most important thing for the FE sector is that official clarification comes as soon as possible.

    UPDATE: In response to this blog, a Department for Education spokesperson said: “Students who achieve a good level in maths and English increase their chances of securing a job, an apprenticeship or progressing to further education, and we are working closely with post-16 institutions to look at how we can ensure more students are mastering these important skills. In addition, we are developing credible, high-quality options for students through reforming functional skills qualifications in maths and English to make sure that they deliver the knowledge and skills that employers need, and consequently have credibility and prestige in the jobs market.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn 

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    'A step in the right direction': FE sector responds to GCSE resits U-turn

    28th March 2017 at 18:01

    New GCSE grades cause 'confusion' in colleges' entry requirements

    24th March 2017 at 00:03

    'I support the GCSE resit policy'

    26th March 2017 at 10:05

    Resetting relations

    24th March 2017 at 00:00

    Most read

    1. GCSE resits will not be required for a grade 4, Greening announces
    2. 'A step in the right direction': FE sector responds to GCSE resits U-turn
    3. EFA and SFA to merge, Department for Education confirms
    4. New GCSE grades cause 'confusion' in colleges' entry requirements
    5. 'I support the GCSE resit policy'
    6. Pregnant pause…jaw drops
    7. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    8. GCSE resits: what's really going on?
    9. ‘Post-Brexit Britain needs further education'
    10. In this week's Tes Further: Why an obsession with success is setting FE ...

    Breaking news

    'A step in the right direction': FE sector responds to GCSE resits U-turn

    28th March 2017 at 18:01
    GCSE resits English maths

    GCSE resits will not be required for a grade 4, Greening announces

    28th March 2017 at 13:46
    efa sfa merger

    EFA and SFA to merge, Department for Education confirms

    28th March 2017 at 11:49

    In this week's Tes Further: Why an obsession with success is setting FE up for failure

    24th March 2017 at 16:32

    Tes FE podcast – GCSE 'confusion', major FE research and pregnancy perils

    24th March 2017 at 13:31

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today