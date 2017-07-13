Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    The heavy burden of GCSE resits

    Stephen Exley
    14th July 2017 at 00:00
    The government's resits policy has been questioned over the last few months – but will anything change?

    In recent months, pressure has steadily been building across the FE sector for the government to change its policy and make functional skills available as an alternative to GCSE English and maths for post-16 learners with a grade D or 3.

    Last October, Ofsted’s deputy director for FE and skills, Paul Joyce, questioned the policy at the UKFEchat annual conference. A month later, Tes revealed that college students from the most deprived parts of the country made the least progress in GCSE resits and, on average, saw their overall grade drop.

    However, after months of speculation that the Department for Education was set to change its policy for 2017-18, funding regulations published in March confirmed that no change would be made.

    While schools minister Nick Gibb is understood to be steadfastly opposed to any move that could be interpreted a watering down of standards, it remains to be seen whether the new apprenticeships and skills minister, Anne Milton – a close ally of education secretary Justine Greening – is more sympathetic.

    The reform of functional skills by the Education and Training Foundation – due to be completed in 2019 – could offer the best hope of greater flexibility being introduced to allow teachers to use their professional autonomy to decide on the most appropriate qualification for each individual learner. But, for now at least, the GCSE resit burden is only likely to grow heavier.

    @stephenexley

    Most read

    1. 'The day I urged a bike thief to change his life and consider college'
    2. Halfon elected chair of Commons Education Select Committee
    3. Private providers outperform colleges for learner satisfaction
    4. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    5. The Taylor Report: what does it say about apprenticeships and skills?
    6. Employers rebadge existing training as apprenticeships
    7. New skills for the changing world of work
    8. Troubled college's CEO paid £266k, accounts reveal
    9. What do the National Achievement Rate tables mean for FE?
    10. English and maths GCSE resits not scrapped for 2017-18

    Breaking news

    'Crippling' GCSE English and maths resits set to rise again

    14th July 2017 at 00:01
    scotland colleges funding national bargaining

    Third of Scottish colleges have to find up to £1m for staff pay deals

    14th July 2017 at 00:01
    FE satisfaction colleges apprenticeships

    Private providers outperform colleges for learner satisfaction

    13th July 2017 at 11:03

    Halfon elected chair of Commons Education Select Committee

    12th July 2017 at 21:35

    The Taylor Report: what does it say about apprenticeships and skills?

    11th July 2017 at 11:00

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now