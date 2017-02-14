    'It has never been more important to be proactive about mental health'

    Stuart Rimmer
    14th February 2017 at 16:58
    Colleges must create and sustain initiatives to combat the rise in mental health issues among students, one principal writes

    I read with interest the TES article on mental health issues in colleges, and was saddened by the stories profiled on Panorama last week, particularly as they relate to Norfolk and Suffolk. Great Yarmouth College has had a rise of 156 per cent in mental health-specific referrals and a 189 per cent increase in self-harming behaviours in 2015-16. Never has it been more important to be proactive in colleges. We must encourage self-reflection and diagnosis, develop wellbeing activities and have early intervention initiatives and partnership support in place for our students. 

    I have been extolling the virtues of this approach at our college and across the region since I arrived at Great Yarmouth in 2014. Statistics show that we have a particular challenge in Great Yarmouth, with approximately 1,120 young people estimated to have a mental health condition and a similar number for emotional and behavioural problems. In addition, the Great Yarmouth and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group has the highest percentage of young people (aged 0-17) self-harming per 100,000 population. With more than 1,000 16- to 18-year-olds attending our college each year, I believe we must play our part in preventing these issues from escalating and work closely with mental health and other professionals to reverse this worrying trend.

    It is right to call on "local NHS mental health services to develop closer relationships with colleges". But, equally, colleges have a part to play in reaching out to these services (and others) and investing time and effort in initiatives that will bring about positive change. At Great Yarmouth College we have established and developed links with Mind and Norfolk and Waveney Wellbeing. Not only are we able to access their services and support for our students, but their training is now part of our staff CPD programme and our senior leadership team have all recently completed their Mental Health First Aid Certificate. Early recognition and intervention is key, backed up by a programme of wellbeing activities and counselling support where required.

    What we've done to support mental health

    • Our Progression and Wellbeing Programme is taught across the curriculum within tutorials, self-directed study and personal development time. It has four mandatory elements: building positive communities; wellbeing and action for happiness; progression; and personal safety (including e-safety). Resources are coordinated by the college’s wellbeing coordinator and learning services team.
       
    • Referrals in 2016-17 have been made as a direct result of our programme – for example, e-safety linked to child sexual exploitation, domestic and relationship abuse, Prevent-related vulnerabilities. Students' union members and student ambassadors undertake the Action for Happiness training to supporting mentoring peers.
       
    • On campus, our University of Suffolk counselling degree students provide counselling for FE students over 18 years old, reducing waiting times and providing experience.
       
    • We have increased our partnership case work with mental health practitioners from Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust to support students. Several students are seen at Great Yarmouth College by their mental health practitioners to minimise disruption to learning and to allow students to be seen in an environment they feel comfortable with.
       
    • Eating disorders and self-harming behaviour disclosures have increased over the past two years, resulting in additional training for staff to support students. The onsite gym membership has increased following promotion of healthy lifestyles and this is offered to students as part of positive mental health actions. The college eating areas promote healthy options and student feedback informs menus and meal deals by regular forums.

    Early intervention

    It is true that on occasion we have no choice but to refer students in crisis to A&E, but our objective is to intervene (and refer where appropriate) before this point. By working with our local mental health and community partners on prevention and early recognition, I believe we can positively influence our students’ wellbeing, development and outcomes. 

    Unsurprisingly this has contributed to our rise in referrals recently but better to refer through early diagnosis than allow our students to reach crisis point – on a positive note our referrals to A&E have actually reduced in number despite the increase in referrals overall. 

    Building capacity in our young people to become more aware of their own mental health and understand positive interventions is one of the most vital things our college does today, and I am proud to be working at a national level with the Association of Colleges to bring together a coherent strategy for the sector. But we, and others, need more direct funding to support this crisis and sustain our initiatives if we are to arrest or reverse this worrying rise in mental health issues among our students.

    Stuart Rimmer is chief executive and principal of Great Yarmouth College

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    Comments

    Related Content

    Half of schools struggling to get mental health services for pupils

    10th February 2017 at 00:03

    Mental health issues are on the rise among college students

    7th February 2017 at 00:04

    Exclusive: From EBacc to mental health, DfE misses deadlines in responding to nine of its own consultations

    6th February 2017 at 16:41

    Exclusive: Third of secondary schools to cut mental health support

    6th February 2017 at 06:32

    Nearly a third of secondaries to cut mental health support

    3rd February 2017 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. After GCSE resits: the future for post-16 English and maths
    2. A third of businesses 'not fully informed' about apprenticeship levy, po...
    3. 'New GCSEs are not qualifications for the 21st century'
    4. College strike looms as union enters dispute
    5. FE commissioner intervenes at Hull College over finance worries
    6. 'Careers leaders' needed to boost advice in schools
    7. 'Second-class citizens': apprentices denied thousands in financial support
    8. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    9. 'When I found myself crying at my computer, I knew that I had to quit te...
    10. In this week's TES Further: Why education is under attack

    Breaking news

    colleges funding bargaining dispute

    College strike looms as union enters dispute

    13th February 2017 at 18:15

    A third of businesses 'not fully informed' about apprenticeship levy, po...

    13th February 2017 at 00:03
    TES ukfechat roundtable

    After GCSE resits: the future for post-16 English and maths

    12th February 2017 at 10:02

    FE commissioner intervenes at Hull College over finance worries

    10th February 2017 at 18:16

    In this week's TES Further: Why education is under attack

    10th February 2017 at 14:27

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today