Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    Pregnant pause…jaw drops

    Sarah Simons
    24th March 2017 at 00:00
    FE is full of pregnant women...but caution should be used before approaching the topic with them, says Sarah Simons

    FE IS full of pregnant women. They’re everywhere, refusing soft cheese and having backache. You can spot an expectant mum by the gatherings of other mothers reminiscing about their own reproductive adventures or giving advice. I’m rarely one of them.

    Unless a pregnant woman has initiated the conversation, I never comment on her condition. There’s a reason for this – and it makes the top 10 list of most awful things I’ve ever said.

    It happened more than a decade ago when my son was a toddler. In those early baby years, I was drawn to mum-themed musings, so was thrilled to read a magazine feature by a comedian who moved in the same circles as I did. In the piece, she discussed reactions to the news that she was expecting triplets. It was a heartfelt account as she revealed the range of assumptions people made and the unexpectedly negative responses she’d received – on everything from her size to her financial ability to care for her imminent triple threat.

    I’d recently returned to (my pre-FE) work, writing for TV, and had been invited to a glamorous showbiz party. Shortly after arriving, I spotted the comedian who’d written the piece. She stood clutching her wine as I gushed about how moving I found her article and decried what clueless arseholes people were. I finished with four words that still haunt me… Those words?

    When. Are. They. Due.

    Clumsy comments

    Her face at that moment stays with me. It turned out her babies were, by then, eight weeks old. That evening was her first fragile attempt at leaving the house to be someone other than an exhausted new mum. She’d put on make up, she’d bought a posh frock, but my comment implied that she looked like a woman in the process of building three humans at once. I honestly hadn’t noticed her shape.

    Pregnancy and birth are extremely personal topics to glibly gob off about, regardless of innocent intent. I learned the hard way but many don’t realise how offensive their clumsy comments are. I’ve experienced them numerous times. I’m sure the perpetrators would be mortified if they knew.

    A recent one quipped that I must have had a terrible birth to only have one kid. Another assumed I’d chosen a “big career over a big family”.

    Comments like these are never intended to hurt, but a stab wound would cause less pain. I smile and I nod. I don’t tell them about the times I’ve left hospital without a baby. I never explain that my career is a consolation prize to the large family we were desperate for.

    Lots of women have had traumatic experiences surrounding pregnancy and birth. Grief and loss are not rare. It’s worth erring on the side of caution when commenting. You could ruin someone’s day.

    Sarah Simons works in colleges and adult community education in the East Midlands, and is the director of UKFEchat. She tweets @MrsSarahSimons

    Most read

    1. The Skills Plan: will it be a revolution?
    2. New GCSE grades cause 'confusion' in colleges' entry requirements
    3. Colleges offer more work experience to SEND learners than schools, study...
    4. 'It's soul-destroying to spend hours planning lessons for GCSE resit stu...
    5. EEF funds major trials to help learners ‘make the grade’ in GCSE resits
    6. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    7. Providers for SMEs left 'frustrated' by lack of information on RoATP
    8. ‘Prison education is the catalyst for changing lives’
    9. Student satisfaction higher at training providers than colleges
    10. Who’ll teach the T levels?

    Breaking news

    EEF funds major trials to help learners ‘make the grade’ in GCSE resits

    24th March 2017 at 06:05

    New GCSE grades cause 'confusion' in colleges' entry requirements

    24th March 2017 at 00:03
    student satisfaction colleges

    Student satisfaction higher at training providers than colleges

    23rd March 2017 at 17:58

    Colleges offer more work experience to SEND learners than schools, study shows

    23rd March 2017 at 11:26

    Providers for SMEs left 'frustrated' by lack of information on RoATP

    21st March 2017 at 15:26

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today