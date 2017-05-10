Register
    Survival of the biggest

    Julia Belgutay
    12th May 2017 at 00:00
    If more mergers are to go ahead in England, its colleges could do worse than looking to the other home nations for best practice

    The past few years have brought the rise of large college groups – so big that they serve tens of thousands of students and their annual income can be over £100 million. Our analysis of college accounts from across the UK shows the true reach and scale of the very largest – and brings together data from all four nations for the first time. And some might be surprised to find that four of the 10 largest colleges and college groups (based on overall income in 2015-16) are outside England, with institutions from all of the home nations being included.

    But in many ways, when it comes to the formation of large, mostly regional, college groups, the other home nations are ahead of England. Particularly in Wales and Scotland, colleges have seen significant reform, led by the government, with mergers and the formation of large structures.

    There is much that can be learned. Large colleges are not without challenges. In Scotland, maintaining financial sustainability with shrinking budgets has been one of the biggest. Learning from these experiences will be crucial if the sector in England is to cash in on the benefits of college giants.

    Large colleges in Scotland and Wales now carry significant clout and can, at their best, drive economic growth in their region and beyond. In times of reduced funding, the financial efficiencies they can achieve will be subject to great interest in Whitehall and beyond. And, whichever home nation you look at, the influence of the biggest players in the FE sector is only likely to get stronger.

    @JBelgutay

