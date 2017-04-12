Register
    Under the watchful eye

    Stephen Exley
    14th April 2017 at 00:00
    There's only one thing worse than being talked about, FE is discovering: being pored over in minute detail…

    Is it better to have ministers who pay a close interest in FE, or ones who are content to let the sector get on with its job without interference?

    This issue is particularly pertinent to the FE sector at the moment. Given the need to find a new generation of skilled workers for our post-Brexit economy, FE has become centre of attention in the government. Even within the DfE, Justine Greening is keeping a closer eye on FE than her predecessors.

    On balance, an education secretary with an appreciation of the sector, who’s willing to shout about its importance, has to be a positive development.

    There’s another consequence, though. Ms Greening has quickly gained a reputation as a details woman who goes through the paperwork in her red box in minute detail. This can slow things down – particularly in the case of the register of providers approved to deliver apprenticeships to non-levy payers, expected weeks ago and (as Tes went to press) still awaiting final approval.

    Increasingly frenzied speculation about the prospect of a U-turn over compulsory GCSE English and maths resits was also finally quelled this week by funding guidance quietly pushed out by the Education and Skills Funding Agency – to disappointment from colleges and providers.

    There’s still the opportunity of a happy ending though: the review of post-16 English and maths unveiled in the industrial strategy Green Paper is still ongoing. Even if it takes a while to come to the right decision, better late than never.

    @stephenexley

