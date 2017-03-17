Amanda Spielman, qualification reform and a review of the area reviews – the TES Further podcast

The TES FE News podcast is back! This week, FE editor Stephen Exley chats to UKFEChat founder and TES columnist Sarah Simons about the big talking points in further education – including the 22 per cent drop in trainee teachers in the sector, the raft of qualification changes FE providers are grappling with and the legacy of the area reviews. Finally, as Amanda Spielman makes her debut FE speech, they ponder what Ofsted's new chief inspector will mean for the sector.

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn