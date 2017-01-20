The 20 most influential people in education

For years, Debrett’s was the guide that people turned to, when they wanted to know who would cut the finest figures at Ascot or the season’s debutante balls.

But this year, the names of those raised from social purgatory to smart-set acceptability include Amanda Spielman, the new Ofsted chief inspector, Dame Alison Peacock, chief executive of the new chartered college of teaching, and Sir Kevan Collins, chief executive of the Education Endowment Foundation.

Their names appear among Debrett’s annual list of the 500 most influential people in Britain, published today. The list is divided into 22 categories, including education, politics, business, sport, music and fashion.

Crème de la crème

The 20 members of the educational crème de la crème were selected with the help of a panel of “influencers”, the Tatler-friendly term that Debrett’s uses for its advisers. Among this year’s education influencers was TES editor, Ann Mroz.

A spokeswoman for Debrett’s says that the organisation has moved on since the days when being left off its pages consigned one to social purgatory.

“Debrett’s has changed so much in recent years,” she said. “This list is designed to recognise the most inspirational and influential people in the last year.”

The education list in full:

Rebecca Allen, Director of Education, Datalab

Sarah Jayne Blakemore, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience, UCL

Dr Mary Bousted, General Secretary, Association of Teachers and Lecturers and President, Trades Union Congress

Daisy Christodoulou, Head of Assessment, ARK

Sir Kevan Collins, Chief Executive, Educational Endowment Foundation

Kevin Courtney, General Secretary, NUT

Dr Mary Curnock Cook, OBE, Chief Executive, Ucas

Lucy Heller, Managing Director, ARK Schools

Robert Hicks, Managing Director, Explore Learning

Russell Hobby, General Secretary, NAHT

Sir Peter Lampl, OBE, Chairman, Sutton Trust and Education Endowment Foundation

The Rt Hon David Laws, Executive Chairman, Education Policy Institute

Sir Dan Moynihan, CEO, Harris Federation

The Lord Nash, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Schools and Director, Future Academies

Dame Alison Peacock, Chief Executive, Chartered College of Teaching

Professor Louise Richardson, Vice-Chancellor, University of Oxford

Andreas Schleicher, Director, Directorate for Education and Skills, OECD

Amanda Spielman, Chief Inspector, Ofsted

Malcolm Trobe, CBE, Interim General Secretary, Association of School and College Leaders

Brett Wigdortz, OBE, Founder and Chief Executive, Teach First

