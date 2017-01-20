    The 20 most influential people in education

    Adi Bloom
    20th January 2017 at 12:01
    Debrett's, the guide best known for itemising the smart set, has today published its list of the 500 most influential people in Britain

    For years, Debrett’s was the guide that people turned to, when they wanted to know who would cut the finest figures at Ascot or the season’s debutante balls.

    But this year, the names of those raised from social purgatory to smart-set acceptability include Amanda Spielman, the new Ofsted chief inspector, Dame Alison Peacock, chief executive of the new chartered college of teaching, and Sir Kevan Collins, chief executive of the Education Endowment Foundation.

    Their names appear among Debrett’s annual list of the 500 most influential people in Britain, published today. The list is divided into 22 categories, including education, politics, business, sport, music and fashion.

    Crème de la crème

    The 20 members of the educational crème de la crème were selected with the help of a panel of “influencers”, the Tatler-friendly term that Debrett’s uses for its advisers. Among this year’s education influencers was TES editor, Ann Mroz.

    A spokeswoman for Debrett’s says that the organisation has moved on since the days when being left off its pages consigned one to social purgatory.

    “Debrett’s has changed so much in recent years,” she said. “This list is designed to recognise the most inspirational and influential people in the last year.”

    The education list in full:

    Rebecca Allen, Director of Education, Datalab
    Sarah Jayne Blakemore, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience, UCL
    Dr Mary Bousted, General Secretary, Association of Teachers and Lecturers and President, Trades Union Congress
    Daisy Christodoulou, Head of Assessment, ARK
    Sir Kevan Collins, Chief Executive, Educational Endowment Foundation
    Kevin Courtney, General Secretary, NUT
    Dr Mary Curnock Cook, OBE, Chief Executive, Ucas
    Lucy Heller, Managing Director, ARK Schools
    Robert Hicks, Managing Director, Explore Learning
    Russell Hobby, General Secretary, NAHT
    Sir Peter Lampl, OBE, Chairman, Sutton Trust and Education Endowment Foundation
    The Rt Hon David Laws, Executive Chairman, Education Policy Institute
    Sir Dan Moynihan, CEO, Harris Federation
    The Lord Nash, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Schools and Director, Future Academies
    Dame Alison Peacock, Chief Executive, Chartered College of Teaching
    Professor Louise Richardson, Vice-Chancellor, University of Oxford
    Andreas Schleicher, Director, Directorate for Education and Skills, OECD
    Amanda Spielman, Chief Inspector, Ofsted
    Malcolm Trobe, CBE, Interim General Secretary, Association of School and College Leaders
    Brett Wigdortz, OBE, Founder and Chief Executive, Teach First

