Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    A banjo, a large-screen TV and an Anderson shelter: the 'ridiculous' items bought by teachers

    Adi Bloom
    25th October 2017 at 17:41
    A Twitter user challenged teachers to name the most ridiculous resources they had ever spent their own money on. The answers were a tribute to teachers' inventiveness, generosity...and technological ineptitude

    This autumn, Tes reported that the vast majority of teachers were having to pay for essential classroom supplies themselves because their schools lacked sufficient funds.

    Today, teacher and Twitter user @MrEFinch asked the following question:

     

     

     

    And so, @MrEFinch began by offering up some ridiculous spending of his own:

     

     

    His technological investment was, however, immediately trumped by someone else’s offer:

     

     

    However, if this teacher thought that the sacrifice of a Christmas gift would allow her to rest on her altruistic laurels, she was wrong. A big-screen TV, after all, is very well and generous, but it does not require the effort of, say, sourcing, purchasing and disassembling a genuine Second World War artefact.

     

    Another teacher bought a second-hand sofa, explaining:

     

     

     

     

    The bright side of spending one's own money on classroom resources is, of course, the glow of self-sacrifice. Nothing quite equals the knowledge that one is, without a doubt, a superior human being. A superior human being capable of, surely, anything at all. Take, for example, this teacher, who spent his own money on…

     

     

     

    A number of responses (74 as this was being written) referred to items that one might expect to be covered by school budgets, namely paper, books, pens, pencils and glue sticks.

    Unfortunately, some pupils were far from bowled over by their teacher's generosity:

     

     

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: Teachers are spending hundreds of pounds a year on classroom supplies

    22nd September 2017 at 06:02

    88 per cent of schools 'still facing cuts'

    25th September 2017 at 10:48

    The lack of bare necessities are why teachers can’t rest at ease

    22nd September 2017 at 00:00

    Most read

    1. Are these the 7 pillars of classroom practice?
    2. Memories are made of this
    3. Angela Rayner: teachers resorting to food banks to survive
    4. Five myths about autism we need to banish from teaching
    5. Angela Rayner: Ofsted is 'not fit for purpose'
    6. Could teaching assistants provide the solution to the recruitment crisis?
    7. Wakefield City Academies Trust run on 'basis of fear'
    8. Part-time secondary school teachers most likely to leave – and four othe...
    9. MAT teachers more likely to leave profession, research shows
    10. Justine Greening reveals locations chosen for student loan reimbursement...

    Breaking news

    Government 'confusion' over early years pledge

    25th October 2017 at 18:09
    The surveys revealed concerns about coding.

    Two-thirds of teachers 'don't have the skills or tools to teach coding'

    25th October 2017 at 17:27

    Thousands of pupils worldwide draw their dreams for future jobs

    25th October 2017 at 16:57
    Grenfell Tower

    Make sprinkler systems compulsory in schools, fire chiefs urge

    25th October 2017 at 15:54
    Subject Genius, Jacqueline Koay, “Help, I don’t have a maths brain!”

    DfE must make 'smarter decisions' about struggling academies, says Greening

    25th October 2017 at 14:47

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now