Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'A dislikeable boy who displayed average laziness' – a teacher who taught the Manchester bomber writes exclusively for Tes

    Mark Roberts
    26th May 2017 at 12:43
    Salman Abeedi
    Mark Roberts taught Salman Abedi, the man behind the suicide bomb attack in Manchester, for two years. Here, he writes exclusively about his reaction to the atrocity and the challenges schools face in spotting students with extremist views

    Let’s begin with two facts:

    1. Salman Abedi attended Burnage Academy for Boys from 2009-2011

    2. During that time, I taught him GCSE media studies

    These simple facts are painful to write. Since Tuesday evening, when my wife mentioned the name of the attacker, I’ve struggled to reconcile these facts with the atrocity that took place in Manchester on Monday night.  

    My hurt is not the same as that of the principal of Runshaw College or of the headteacher of Tarleton Community Primary School, who both lost students in the attack. My hurt is very minor indeed when compared to the families and friends of the victims.

    But it’s there, a constant dull throb that makes me linger when I tuck my sons up in bed at night and is a trouble to my dreams.

    An impossible task

    Having left Burnage in 2014, my hurt is not as raw as that of my old colleagues. Burnage is Manchester in microcosm. Its pupils – like the people of the city – are diverse, energetic, funny, inquisitive and confident (a teacher’s handy euphemism for "loud").

    Its pupils are, like their fellow Mancunians, also generous and caring. Burnage – leadership, teachers, support staff and pupils – is devastated but will stand defiant, representing the city proper, rather than those on the fringe who seek to destroy the community in which it serves.

    There have been bad pupils, of course. Like all schools, in all areas, in all societies. When confronted with the information that deluded, ignorant, hate-fuelled murderers have attended certain schools, it is tempting to rush to judgement. What must have happened in that school? Why weren’t they stopped earlier?

    Tempting but wrong. All schools are highly attuned to the Prevent agenda, dealing regularly with unacceptable views, whether that may be pupils looking at Britain First propaganda, using anti-Semitic language or looking at jihadi websites. As long as there is no complacency around early signs of violent extremism, the uncomfortable truth is that there is very little that schools, and individual teachers, could have done differently in these situations.

    Schools are often seen, paradoxically, as the source of, and solution to, all of society’s ills. Yes, schools play a vital role in providing moral guidance – the Burnage motto "be the best that you can be" runs through the core of the school like the writing in a stick of Blackpool rock – but they can’t be held accountable when several years later bad apples turn rotten.

    'Dislikeable and lazy'

    “What was he like?” is the question people have asked me again and again in the last couple of days. I have no response that can square with the actuality of a 22-year-old-man walking into a pop concert wearing a bomb. There is nothing in my recollection that can offer the insight they seek. No savage violence. No radical tendencies. No signs of a young man that wanted to take life through the most callous and senseless of acts.

    Instead, all I can give are banal anecdotes about a dislikeable boy who displayed average laziness, mediocre rudeness and refused to complete his coursework on time.

    “The past is a foreign country. They do things differently there,” wrote L.P. Hartley in the novel The Go Between. This week, I’ve been looking back to this different country. A more innocent country. A country where teenagers can go and see their idols without fear for their lives.

    But the future will and must prevail. And heavy-hearted teachers will be there, continuing to shape the future: explaining, reassuring and talking about the difference between right and wrong.

    Mark RobertsMark Roberts is an assistant headteacher at a secondary school in the South West of England. He tweets @mr_englishteach

    Comments

    Related Content

    Teachers must stop Manchester attack from fuelling extremism, says husband of murdered MP

    24th May 2017 at 18:01

    How to discuss the Manchester attack with your pupils

    23rd May 2017 at 11:10

    Manchester attack: Ofqual says heads 'best placed' to decide if exams should go ahead

    23rd May 2017 at 09:50

    Most read

    1. First 'big fat' maths GCSE exam had 'ridiculously hard' questions, says ...
    2. Pupils angered by error in new AQA English literature GCSE
    3. More teachers leaving profession, new DfE research shows
    4. 'We now know the key stage 2 writing assessment is utterly flawed. Where...
    5. 'Teaching assistants are being overstretched and exploited'
    6. The email from my former pupil that stopped me from leaving teaching
    7. Pupils ridicule exam board over Shakespeare error in GCSE paper
    8. Exclusive: DfE adviser calls for maths GCSE resits U-turn
    9. 'I hear too many stories of teachers being left in tears by academy chai...
    10. 'A dislikeable boy who displayed average laziness' – a teacher who taugh...

    Breaking news

    war crimes, geneva convention, ice cream, mason cross, teacher, collective punishment, feedback

    Whole-class punishment? That's a war crime, Miss

    26th May 2017 at 16:35
    Podcast

    Teaching happiness, maths and making staffrooms more fun – this week's Tes podcast

    26th May 2017 at 12:38
    The OCR exam board apologies for an error in the GCSE English literature paper.

    Pupils ridicule exam board over Shakespeare error in GCSE paper

    26th May 2017 at 12:09
    Education was the second most discussed domestic issue on Twitter during the week when the main parties launched their manifestos.

    Education the third most tweeted election issue during manifesto week

    26th May 2017 at 11:04
    maths in turmoil

    Exclusive: DfE adviser calls for maths GCSE resits U-turn

    26th May 2017 at 05:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now