Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    A-level results 2017: Decline in entries for arts and languages 'makes mockery of social mobility claims'

    Will Hazell
    17th August 2017 at 10:47
    Heads' union warns of the consequences of a drop in entries for creative subjects and languages, as the number of students sitting music plummets by 9.4 per cent

    A decline in A-level entries for music, drama, French and German is "making a mockery of the government's claim to be promoting social mobility", a heads' union has said.

    The Association of School and College Leaders said that schools are having to cut courses in these subjects because the relatively small number of candidates signing up to them means they are no longer financially viable.

    The number of A-level entries in England dropped by 1.2 per cent in French compared with last year, 4.2 per cent in German, 4 per cent in drama and by 9.4 per cent in music, according to figures from the Joint Council for Qualifications.

    The ASCL said schools cutting back on these subjects was a reflection of "severe budget pressures" on post-16 education, which has experienced a real-terms cut since 2010.

    Given the 42 per cent drop in AS-level entries after they were "decoupled" from A levels, ASCL said it was concerned about a narrowing of the curriculum, which was "reducing student choice". 

    'Vital for our economy'

    Geoff Barton, ASCL's general secretary, said: “Congratulations to the students who are celebrating results in A level, AS levels and vocational qualifications. Today is about their achievements.

    “Beyond today, however, the government must get to grips with the continuing decline in entries to music, drama, French and German.

    “These subjects are vitally important to the future of young people and to the economy. Drama and music underpin our cultural life and creative industries, which are worth a fortune to the country. French and German are essential to the transaction of international trade and will be particularly important in post-Brexit Britain.

    “However, the level of funding for post-16 education is simply not sufficient to sustain courses with relatively small numbers of students, and many schools and colleges have no alternative other than to cut these courses. Increasingly, they will be available only in the private sector, making a mockery of the government’s claim to be promoting social mobility."

    Mr Barton called on the government to "act urgently to improve the level of investment in post-16 education and the uptake of these important subjects".

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Best get used to them: these new-look A-levels aren’t going anywhere'

    16th August 2017 at 18:14

    A-level results 2017: Top A* grades reach record high - but drop in reformed subjects

    17th August 2017 at 09:30

    A-level results 2017: Six key points

    17th August 2017 at 09:30

    Exclusive: Top comprehensives 'outperform' leading independents on A-level pupil progress

    11th August 2017 at 06:02

    Most read

    1. 'Bored' teachers sign up to cheat on partners during holidays
    2. Teachers 'lose thousands of pounds' because of benefits changes
    3. 'After sitting 28 GCSE papers in four weeks, I was left thinking, "What ...
    4. A-level results 2017: Top A* grades reach record high - but drop in refo...
    5. GCSE and A-level grade boundaries' publication delayed to prevent pupil ...
    6. Teacher banned for giving pupils answers during Sats test
    7. How to celebrate a good A-level and GCSE results day
    8. 'Teaching is for humans who know they’re human – this is all too easy to...
    9. A-level results 2017: Malala wins a place at Oxford with three As
    10. Results day: 'When everyone forgets that it was the student who sat the ...

    Breaking news

    Exam results day

    LIVE: A-level results day

    17th August 2017 at 14:45
    Donald Trump

    A-level results 2017: Politics entries surge by 12.8 per cent

    17th August 2017 at 14:35
    a level results day 2017, cotham school, bristol, sixth formers, university, higher education, ucas, results, a levels

    A-level results 2017: 'It showed me that hard work reflects on your grades'

    17th August 2017 at 12:26
    Malala

    A-level results 2017: Malala wins a place at Oxford with three As

    17th August 2017 at 11:13
    AS levels

    A-level results 2017: AS entries plummet as schools abandon 'decoupled' qualifications

    17th August 2017 at 09:45

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now