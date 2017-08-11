Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    A-level results day 2017: Boys could rival girls for top grades

    TES reporter
    12th August 2017 at 00:02
    girls, boys, gender gap, a levels, results day, A* to C, achievement, grades, school, professor alan smithers
    Boys could benefit from the move to end-of-year exams at A level, rather than coursework, a leading academic says

    Boys could close the A-level gender gap, rivalling girls for the top grades this summer, an expert has suggested.

    Reforms to the qualifications could benefit male sixth-formers, according to Professor Alan Smithers.

    Official figures show that there was only a 0.3 percentage-point gap last year between the proportion of boys’ and girls' A-level entries awarded an A* or an A grade.

    Professor Smithers, director of the Centre for Education and Employment Research at Buckingham University, suggested that changes to the qualifications, and in particular the move away from modular courses, could mean that this gap closes further.

    He said reforms to A levels in 2000 – which saw a swing towards pupils sitting exams throughout their two-year courses – had benefitted girls. Now that the recent exams overhaul has reversed this trend, boys may find the new system working to their advantage.   

    Leaping ahead

    “Curriculum 2000 put all the A levels on a modular basis,” Professor Smithers said. “And, in 2002 when the first grades were awarded, girls leaped ahead at A*-C and at A grade.”

    At A grade, the gap increased from 0.8 to 2.6 percentage points, and at A*-C from 3.6 to 6.8 percentage points.

    "The change over to modular exams brought about a big difference in the relative performance of girls and boys,” Professor Smithers said.

    Experts have previously suggested that girls tend to respond to modular courses, as they apply themselves throughout the course, working towards specific modules or coursework, whereas boys are more likely to revise in the weeks before a final exam.

    "I think what happened when A levels changed from end-of-course examinations to modular – which led to a big gap opening in favour of girls – suggests that the reversion to end-of-course examinations will lead to a narrowing of the gap," Professor Smithers said.

    Reformation

    This year, the first A-level grades will be given in the 13 subjects that have been reformed: art and design, biology, business, chemistry, computer science, economics, English language, English language and literature, English literature, history, physics, psychology and sociology.

    The extent to which the gap between girls and boys closes depends on how much impact those 13 subjects have, Professor Smithers said.

    Last year, 26 per cent of UK girls' A-level entries scored at least an A grade, compared with 25.7 per cent of UK boys' entries.

    In 2011, there was a 1.5 percentage-point gap, with 27.7 per cent of girls' entries awarded A*-A, compared with 26.2 per cent of boys'.

    Teenagers across England, Wales and Northern Ireland receive their A-level results next week.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: Top comprehensives 'outperform' leading independents on A-level pupil progress

    11th August 2017 at 06:02

    A-level results day 2017: clearing dates

    11th August 2017 at 12:25

    Politicians, not heads, should be losing sleep over results this year

    11th August 2017 at 00:00

    Most read

    1. 'After sitting 28 GCSE papers in four weeks, I was left thinking, "What ...
    2. Exclusive: 'Secret shopper’ pupils sent to ‘spy’ on teachers
    3. DfE confirms overall 1 per cent pay rise for teachers
    4. Exclusive: Top comprehensives 'outperform' leading independents on A-lev...
    5. Parent view: 'We shouldn't have to fight to get an EHCP for our children'
    6. It’s impossible to compare GCSE results, so don’t try
    7. What’s the best path to take for your primary reading strategy?
    8. Sats: Publishing markers' guidance 'risks adding to teacher stress'
    9. 'Racist' GCSE benchmark reforms criticised by researchers
    10. Why do teachers stay in the profession? Clue: it's not for the pay

    Breaking news

    Podcast

    The Tes podcast: Exams, books and poetry

    11th August 2017 at 17:29
    pupil, teacher, reunion, prinshof school for partially sighted and blind, south africa, pretoria, shanghai, tes, letter, heartwarming

    'I've never forgotten her': a heartwarming reunion between teacher and African pupil

    11th August 2017 at 16:37
    Secondary school

    Exclusive: Top comprehensives 'outperform' leading independents on A-level pupil progress

    11th August 2017 at 06:02
    Spying

    Exclusive: 'Secret shopper’ pupils sent to ‘spy’ on teachers

    11th August 2017 at 05:31
    Researchers compared the odds of white British and black Caribbean pupils achieving the GCSE benchmark.

    'Racist' GCSE benchmark reforms criticised by researchers

    11th August 2017 at 05:03

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now