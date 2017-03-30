A silk scarf and coffee with Peston: ministerial meetings and gifts revealed

Justine Greening’s visit to China last December cost nearly £7,500, new government documents show.

It was among the disclosures made in an update to the DfE’s register of ministerial gifts, hospitality and meetings, covering October to December 2016, that was released this afternoon.

Here is what we learned from the disclosures for three key DfE ministers.

Justine Greening

The education secretary’s trip to China to attend a UK-China Education Summit, cost £7,471.60. This included the scheduled flight, visas, accommodation, travel and meals.

A trip to the People-to-People Education Summit in Switzerland two months earlier cost £785.

Out of 18 meetings listed for Ms Greening, 13 were described as introductory meetings, following her appointment to the DfE in July.

They included the Daily Mail, and Branwen Jeffreys of the BBC, in November. She also had a coffee with Robert Peston, of ITV news, the previous month.

Ms Greening received a silk scarf worth more than £140 from the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission. It is listed as being “held by department”.

Nick Gibb

School standards minister Nick Gibb met an education technology company that specialises in personalising learning for students.

The meeting with Century, which took place in November, discussed “technology in schools”.

He also met two Tory MPs, and some of their constituents, to discuss the proposed national funding formula for schools.

The meeting with Jo Churchill, Conservative MP for Bury St Edmunds, took place in November, and while that with Huw Merriman, Conservative MP for Bexhill and Battle, happened the following month.

Mr Gibb also met Northamptonshire County Council and local MPs in October to discuss education standards in the county.

His other meetings included a discussion about education reform with Katharine Birbalsingh, headmistress of Michaela Community School in Wembley, which is sometimes dubbed ‘the strictest school in England’.

Mr Gibb did not receive any gifts or hospitality.

Lord Nash

The minister for the schools system held seven meetings with individuals or organisations about academy sponsorship in the three month period.

Those he met are listed as Mark Page, Robert Walters, Ralph Kugler, Will Adderley, Ross Warburton and Bill Holroyd, Jardine Lloyd Thompson Ltd, and Paul Humphreys.

He also met a Conservative peer, Lord Polak, to discuss “involvement in multi-academy trust”.

In October, Lord Nash also met the Polish ambassador Arkady Rzegocki to discuss “countering xenophobia in schools”.

He also held three meetings on Jewish education in November and December, with the Jewish Community Council, the Partnership for Jewish Schools, and Rabbi Pinter, Rabbi Baumgarten, Rabbi Friedman and Chaya Spitz.

He is listed as having met Tower Hamlets Council about free schools, and Bradford City Council about education in the city.

Lord Nash did not receive any gifts or hospitality.

The Department for Education has been contacted for comment.