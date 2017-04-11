Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    A third of headteachers using pupil premium to plug budget shortfalls

    Charlotte Santry
    12th April 2017 at 00:03
    Poor pupil
    Funding cuts are being blamed as a new survey shows money allocated for disadvantaged pupils is being used elsewhere in school budgets

    Almost a third of headteachers have said the funding they receive for poorer pupils is being used to plug gaps in their school’s budget, according to poll findings published today.

    The proportion of senior leaders in primary schools who said they were using their pupil premium funding in this way (32 per cent) was slightly higher than the number in secondary schools (27 per cent). 

    This was the first year that respondents to the Sutton Trust's annual survey were asked this specific question. However, 5 per cent of all teachers said offsetting budget cuts was their "main priority" for pupil premium spending, which is similar to last year (6 per cent), and an increase from 2015 (2 per cent).

    The premium provides schools with extra money for pupils who have been eligible for free school meals at any point in the past six years, amounting to £1,320 per primary pupil and £935 per secondary pupil.

    Most teachers listed early intervention schemes as a priority for their pupil premium funding (27 per cent), followed by more one-to-one tuition (12 per cent) and teaching assistants (12 per cent).

    The survey of 1,361 teachers, carried out by the National Foundation for Educational Research, comes after the Institute for Fiscal Studies found that schools in England are facing their first real-terms funding cuts in 20 years.

    Squeeze on budgets

    The Public Accounts Committee has warned that the squeeze is threatening to undermine the quality of education in English schools.

    Sir Peter Lampl, the founder and chairman of the Sutton Trust and chairman of the Education Endowment Foundation, said: "Our new polling adds to the growing evidence from highly credible sources that the squeeze on school budgets is having a detrimental effect on schools. 

    “Of particular concern is that schools are having to use funding for poorer pupils to plug gaps in their finances. Many are having to get rid of teachers to close these funding gaps.

    “The pupil premium should be used for highly cost-effective interventions such as peer tutoring and pupil feedback, as shown by the Sutton Trust-EEF Teaching and Learning Toolkit.”

    Schools with more disadvantaged intakes were more likely to say teachers had been cut. Almost half (47 per cent) of heads in the most disadvantaged fifth of primary and secondary schools said they had cut teaching staff, compared with just over a third (35 per cent) in the least disadvantaged fifth of schools. Teachers in London and the North East were also more likely to report cutting staff.

    'Left on the scrapheap'

    Liberal Democrat shadow education secretary John Pugh said: "The pupil premium has played a crucial role in closing the gap between poorer pupils and their peers. Now this progress is being undone as schools struggle with a shortage of teachers and a growing black hole in their budgets.

    "While the government wastes billions on pet projects like free schools and grammars, disadvantaged children are being left on the scrapheap. It makes a mockery of Theresa May's claim to be building a country that works for everyone."

    A Department for Education spokesperson said: “The pupil premium – worth £2.5 billion this year – is helping the most disadvantaged pupils and closing the attainment gap at both primary and secondary level. All schools are trusted to use this premium to ensure it meets the needs of their students and are held to account by Ofsted for how disadvantaged pupils benefit from the extra funding.

    “School funding at its highest level on record at almost £41 billion in 2017-18 – and that is set to rise, as pupil numbers rise, to £42 billion by 2019-20.

    “We recognise that schools are facing cost pressures and we will continue to provide support to help them use their funding in cost effective ways. This includes improving the way they buy goods and services, and our recently published School Buying Strategy is designed to help schools save over £1 billionFund a year by 2019-20 on non-staff spend.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: academy chains planning 'pupil premium grammar schools'

    3rd March 2017 at 05:31

    Heads call for automatic pupil premium registration to combat child poverty

    19th July 2016 at 00:01

    Schools are using pupil-premium funding to offset budget cuts, poll finds

    17th June 2016 at 00:01

    Most read

    1. Sadly, we seem to have lost the plot on writing…
    2. 'Our school ethos is now based on cost-cutting': Teachers reveal the tru...
    3. Don't blame teachers for fluctuations in school exam results, say resear...
    4. 'I'm quitting teaching mid-career – I loved the job but all my hard work...
    5. Four ways to assess whether you have been a decent mentor so far
    6. Andrew Lloyd Webber calls for more pressure on schools to teach the arts
    7. 'I've tried to insulate staff from the pain of education funding cuts bu...
    8. 'The dedication of teaching assistants is the foundation for most good t...
    9. Teacher duties ‘more challenging than ever’: staff must combat hate crim...
    10. Teaching maths in the morning improves results

    Breaking news

    Justine Greening has announced 131 new free schools.

    Approval granted for 131 more free schools

    12th April 2017 at 00:03

    Gerald Haigh, 1937-2017

    11th April 2017 at 16:59
    Research has questioned the value of parents helping children with their maths homework at the age they enter high school.

    Why parents who try to help with maths homework might not be doing any good

    11th April 2017 at 16:00

    Former university VC appointed Ofsted's next chair

    11th April 2017 at 15:17
    Maths lesson

    Teaching maths in the morning improves results

    11th April 2017 at 13:46

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today