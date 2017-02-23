A third of job-seeking teachers in London apply for positions outside the capital

Almost a third of London teachers applying for jobs sought positions outside of the capital, new research has revealed.

The figures, from the TES Recruitment Index, have raised renewed concerns about the cost of living in the capital.

The analysis of 2016 data found that 30 per cent of teaching applications from London were for non-London roles, with half seeking jobs in the home counties, and half further afield.

Jon Romer-Lee, research and strategy director at TES, said that while London attracts teachers early in their careers, they often return to their roots as they look to buy a home or start a family.

Philip Masterson, acting headteacher of Villiers High School in Southall, west London, said: "It causes me concern that people will not be able to afford to live in London. And if you are not living in London, it is expensive to commute in."

He said strategies to retain staff included having a group looking specifically at staff welfare, so leaders are in constant communication to make sure staff feel valued, and tailoring CPD to staff at different stages of their careers.

'It's a big struggle to keep good staff'

Saeed Hussain, headteacher at George Mitchell School in Leyton, east London, agreed that the "big struggle" was keeping hold of good staff, so he offered them early management opportunities to allow them to progress their careers.

He added that previously experience was key when recruiting teachers, but he was now looking for those with potential.

“If we spot some talent in a trainee, for example, we will offer them a job even before they have qualified because you know someone like that will be snapped up straight away," he told TES.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan described the shortage of teachers in the capital as "a big concern", with schools unable to afford the staff they need.

He added: "The capital’s high living costs also mean many teachers can’t afford a home here – a problem I’m trying to fix by building genuinely affordable homes and freezing Transport for London fares over the next four years.

"I am also considering how we can promote the great benefits of teaching in the capital, with its wealth of cultural opportunities."

