    Academies overspend income by £280m

    Martin George
    27th July 2017 at 10:09
    DfE
    Spending on teachers has fallen, and spending on back office functions has risen, since 2011-12

    New government data has revealed the increasing financial pressures on academies, as their spending exceeded their income by £280 million in 2015-16.

    And the gap is growing. In 2015-16, it represented 1.5 per cent of income, up from 1 per cent the year before.

    However, the Department for Education document, Income and expenditure in academies in England 2015-16, released this morning, says: “This does not mean that academies are in debt, as they may have had reserve funds from which these costs were able to be met.”

    Multi-academy trusts are more likely that single academy trusts to spend more than they receive.

    In 2015-16, just under half of single academy trusts did so – 1,014 out of 2,064. This compares to 61 per cent of multi-academy trusts – 661 out of 1,081. However, the authors say this did not mean they were in debt, as they may have reserve funds.

    The report also shows show the gap between median income per pupil, and median spending per pupil, has gone from positive in 2011-12 to negative in 2015-15. This was especially true in secondary academies.

    In 2011-12, primary per pupil income outstripped per pupil spending by £341, but by 2015-16 spending outstripped income by £33.

    And for secondary academies, per pupil income was £279 above per pupil spending at the start of the same period, but became a £254 deficit at the end of the period.

    The report also shows academies generated just over £1 billion of income themselves.

    However, the vast majority of their total £18.93 billion income came from grant funding, representing 94.5 per cent.

    The report also says that spending on teaching staff has fallen by 3.2 percentage points since 2011-12, to 50.1 per cent in 2015-16 – although it actually rose by 1.2 percentage points between 2014-15 and 2015-16.

    This longer-term drop was offset by increases in the proportion of expenditure spent on back office functions, education support staff and supply staff.

    The report says much of this change occurred between 2011-12 and 2012-13, when back office expenditure rose from 9.5 per cent to 12.6 per cent of all spending.

    DfE

    Comments

