    Academy accounts: Executive pay continues to rise

    Will Hazell
    2nd February 2017 at 12:33
    Daniel Moynihan
    Academy accounts show increase in bosses' pay, with Sir Dan Moynihan, of the Harris Federation, enjoying a pay rise of at least £20,000 in 2015-16 that pushed him through the £400,000 barrier

    The pay of academy trust bosses has continued to rise, with the highest paid chief executive in the country now earning more than £400,000 a year, a TES analysis has found.

    TES looked at the accounts for a sample of 20 high-profile trusts, and found that virtually all of them increased the pay of their senior leaders in 2015-16.

    The highest individual earner was Sir Dan Moynihan (pictured). The Harris Federation chief executive’s pay rose by a minimum of £20,000 from £395,000-£400,000 to £420,000-£425,000.

    Ian Comfort, the former chief executive of the Academies Enterprise Trust (AET), saw his pay rise from £225,000 in 2014-15 to £236,000 in 2015-16.

    His successor at AET, Julian Drinkall, will be paid even more, with a salary of £240,000 this year.

    Toby Salt, chief executive of Ormiston Academies Trust – who is about to become chief executive of the AQA exam board – earned £205,001-£210,000 in 2015-16, up from the £200,001-£205,000 pay bracket of the previous year.

    Alan Yellup, chief executive of Wakefield City Academies Trust until May 2016, had a salary of £180,001-£190,000 – a year previously he had earned £160,001-£165,000. And he was succeeded by Mike Ramsay, interim chief executive, who was paid £127,153 for 26 weeks’ work.

    More senior leaders on big pay packets

    As well as chief executives’ pay rising, the number of senior leaders with big pay packets also increased.

    At Oasis, eight employees earned £110,001-£120,000 in 2015-16, compared with five the year before, and six took home £100,001-£110,000, compared with only three in 2014-15.

    At Ark Schools, five people earned more than £150,000 in 2015-16, up from three the previous year.

    However, at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, the most highly paid employee moved from £200,001-£205,000 to £170,001-£175,000. The trust said this was because then chief executive Sir Michael Wilkins reduced his hours.

    For the full details of TES' analysis of academy accounts, see the 3 February edition of TES

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

     

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: Dramatic increase in pay gap between heads and classroom teachers

    13th January 2017 at 01:03

    School governors threaten 'strike' over funding 'too low for even very basic education'

    31st January 2017 at 11:37

    We could convert schools to grammars, says AET boss

    20th January 2017 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. 'Why whole-class reading beats a carousel – and seven ways to ensure it is successful'
    2. The rise of the JoJo bow: a classroom menace?
    3. A week's term-time holiday without school's permission can't be lawful, court told
    4. 'Is teaching "resilience" just accepting that the world will inevitably be heartless?...
    5. Ministers urged to tackle league table 'gaming' as study finds schools 'manage out'...
    6. Cash-strapped academy chain could spend more than £1m on PR
    7. School autonomy? With Spag and phonics tests, the government has almost complete controls over...
    8. Ofsted inspectors believe Durand Academy should be in special measures
    9. Exclusive: Michaela – 'England's strictest school' – worried about teachers being '...
    10. Phonics resits plan for seven and eight-year-olds dropped

    Breaking news

    Durand Academy said its lawyers are dealing with the issue.

    'Education establishment' deliberately published highly critical draft report, Durand Academy claims

    2nd February 2017 at 18:13
    phonics, test, retake, resit, government, phonics check, department for education

    Phonics resits plan for seven and eight-year-olds dropped

    2nd February 2017 at 17:02

    Teachers say parents should not be fined for term-time holidays

    2nd February 2017 at 16:31
    Katharine Birbalsingh, principal of Michaela Community School.

    Exclusive: Michaela – 'England's strictest school' – worried about teachers being 'harmed' by pupils from other schools

    2nd February 2017 at 13:26
    phonics pilot in year 3

    Almost half of pupils who take the phonics check for a third time fail, DfE trial shows

    2nd February 2017 at 11:01

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today