Academy chain chiefs and headteachers recognised in Queen's Birthday honours list

Four leaders of multi-academy trusts – and an executive head of a secondary school – have been awarded CBEs in the Queen’s Birthday honours list.

Ian Bauckham, CEO of the Tenax Schools Trust and former president of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), is among the five awarded for services to education.

On his CBE, Mr Bauckham, former headteacher of non-selective Bennett Memorial Diocesan School, in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, said: "I am honoured personally and on behalf of those with whom I have had the privilege to work to be given this recognition.

"I have been fortunate to have had many wonderful colleagues both at Bennett and in other organisations, and am profoundly grateful for their hard work and support.”

Adrian Packer, CEO of the Core Education Trust, which took over schools in Birmingham that had been embroiled in the alleged Trojan Horse scandal , has also receives a CBE.

Mr Packer was previously a senior artistic director at the selective Brit School for Performing Arts and Technology in London, whose former pupils include Amy Winehouse and Adele.

Royal recognition

Also receiving CBEs are Lesley Anne Powell, CEO of North East Learning Trust and principal of Shotton Hall academy, Helena Mills, CEO of Burnt Mill Academy Trust in Essex, and Ani Magill, executive headteacher at St John the Baptist Catholic Comprehensive School in Woking.

Meanwhile Chris Wormald, a former permanent secretary for the Department for Education – now at the Department for Heath – has been made Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB).

Several other academy chain leaders, headteachers and other key figures in education have been honoured with OBEs. They include:

Ruth Bovill, headteacher at Heathermount Special Needs School in Berkshire

Simon Bramwell, CEO of SS Simon and Jude Church of England Primary Academy Trust in Bolton

Jane Cowell, director, Young People's Funding Allocations and Student Support, Education Funding Agency

Louis Desa, former headteacher at Bishop Thomas Grant Catholic Secondary School in London

Joan Deslandes. headteacher at Kingsford Community School, Beckton, London

Mark Ducker, executive principal and CEO of STEP Academy Trust in Berkshire

Gillian Hillier, former deputy director of Free Schools (North), University Technical Colleges and Studio Schools Capital, Education Funding Agency

Gillian James, headteacher at St Mary's Church of England Primary School in Staffordshire

Margaret Mason, founder and executive chair at Children 1st Day Nurseries Group.

Valerie Moore, CEO at Right For Success Academy Trust, and executive head of Eaton Hall Specialist Academy, Norwich

Patricia Moran, headteacher at Lionel Road Primary School in Brentford, London

Amanda Mordey, headteacher at Merstone Special School and Forest Oak Special School, Solihull

Maureen Okoye, headteacher at Davies Lane Primary School, Leytonstone, London

Angela Paget, former headteacher at St Bede's Catholic Junior School, in Widnes

Harinder Pattar, headteacher at the Heathland School, London

Karen Riley, former headteacher at Frank Barnes School for Deaf Children, Camden, London

Bernadette Roobottom, former headteacher at Shobnall Primary School, Staffordshire

Nardeep Sharma, CEO of the Thrive Partnership Academy Trust and executive principal at Colne Community College and Philip Morant School and College in Essex

Margaret Sumner, headteacher at Brook Special Primary School, Tottenham, London

Read the full Queen’s Birthday Honours list here .