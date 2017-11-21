Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Searches & alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Accountants 'brought in to examine collapse of Wakefield City Academies Trust'

    Martin George
    21st November 2017 at 19:05
    DfE
    MP says he lacks confidence in the system after meeting Justine Greening to discuss the failure of prominent academy chain

    A leading accountancy firm has been appointed to examine the collapse of Wakefield City Academies Trust but the government has failed to say whether its findings will be published, an MP has claimed.

    Jon Trickett, who represents Hemsworth in Yorkshire, was among a group of MPs who this afternoon met education secretary Justine Greening to discuss the academy chain, and the future of the 21 schools it said in September it was giving up.

    Mr Trickett told Tes that Ms Greening refused to discuss what went wrong at WCAT.

    He said: “There was a determined effort not to discuss how we got into this mess in the first place. I think questions have to be asked and answered.”

    He criticised the failure of the Department for Education or the regional schools commissioner to intervene earlier over WCAT, which he said left him with no confidence in them as they tried to address the aftermath of its collapse.

    Mr Trickett said Ms Greening “did say that Deloitte were in there doing a forensic analysis of what happened”.

    However, he said the education secretary twice avoided his questions about whether its findings would be published.

    Do parents support the proposals?

    He said Ms Greening told the MPs that parents supported the proposals to split WCAT’s schools between eight alternative sponsors.

    However, he said: “I represent some very poor people, a lot of whom do not have cars, and there’s not a lot of public transport. The consultation about the successor bodies took place quite a long way from the parents.

    “Then we were told the parents support the proposals. It was hard to feel that that was possibly right because the vast majority of the parents I represent could not go to the meetings because they could not get to them.”

    The DfE refused to comment on any of the specifics discussed during this afternoon’s meeting.

    However, a spokesperson said: “Our priority is to make sure all children receive the best possible education, and it is because we wanted to see better and faster improvement for these schools that we stepped in.

    “We will continue to discuss this with parents, governors, staff and MPs as we look to transfer all WCAT academies to new trusts by the end of the academic year, to minimise any disruption and ensure that these schools start improving and deliver the best outcomes for pupils."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook.

     

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Wakefield City Academies Trust run on 'basis of fear'

    23rd October 2017 at 14:04

    Revealed: Wakefield City Academies Trust schools to be split between eight sponsors

    10th October 2017 at 16:45

    Petition calls for Wakefield City Academies Trust schools to return to councils

    12th September 2017 at 14:18

    The fall of WCAT: whose money is it anyway?

    10th November 2017 at 15:03

    Most read

    1. 'I'm married to a teacher. I barely see him and he barely sees our kids....
    2. ‘Teaching is brutal’: Now Teach founder reflects on first months in the ...
    3. Schools should be wary about using 'neuroscience nonsense' in classroom,...
    4. 'We wouldn’t allow a stranger to walk into a classroom and teach. So why...
    5. 'Guided reading may be on the way out, but guided maths should be here t...
    6. Ofsted inspectors will question girls wearing hijabs in primary schools
    7. How this school is embracing JOMO: The Joy of Missing Out
    8. Schools should stop addressing pupils as 'girls' and 'boys', headteacher...
    9. Ten steps to become a better teacher of pupils with SEND
    10. Most non-academies 'likely to convert by 2022'

    Breaking news

    Ofsted chair welcomes calls for greater scrutiny of 'outstanding' schools

    21st November 2017 at 18:16

    Pupils feel they need to risk their lives to get mental health treatment, warns children's commissioner

    21st November 2017 at 16:44
    Natasha Devon

    Schools should stop addressing pupils as 'girls' and 'boys', headteachers told

    21st November 2017 at 15:35
    baseline costs prior notice

    DfE planning to spend £10m on Reception baseline test

    21st November 2017 at 15:01
    japan-international-flag-2693231.jpg

    Pupils in South East as good as Japanese at science

    21st November 2017 at 13:08

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now