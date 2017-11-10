Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    ‘Adopted children twenty times more likely to be excluded’

    Will Hazell
    11th November 2017 at 00:03
    ippr, exclusion, the difference, school, mainstream, alternative provision, social disadvantage, school exclusion, social exclusion
    Nearly a quarter of adopted children have been temporarily excluded from school

    Adopted children are around 20 times more likely to be permanently excluded from school than their classmates, a new survey has found.

    Nearly a quarter of adopted children have been temporarily excluded from school, according to the survey by Adoption UK.

    The charity’s survey, which was responded to by more than 2,000 adoptive parents, found that 1.63 per cent of adopted children were permanently excluded in 2015-16 – 20 times higher than the rate for the overall pupil population (0.08 per cent).

    It revealed that 23 per cent of parents reported that their children had been temporarily excluded during their time at school.

    Adoption UK admitted that its survey was “self-selecting” and should be seen as “indicative rather than scientific”. But it said it still raised “serious concerns that adopted children are more likely to be excluded than their classmates”.

    Department for Education statistics show that looked-after children and children with special educational needs and disability (SEND) are more likely to receive exclusions than their classmates.

    Adoption UK said that while adopted children share many of the same issues as looked-after children and are overly represented within the SEND cohort, figures relating to adopted children being excluded are not currently collected by the DfE.

    The charity is calling on the government to collect and analyse exclusion and performance statistics for adopted children.

    Becky White, Adoption UK’s schools development officer, said: “Adoptive parents are the experts on their children. They’re fully aware of the problems their children regularly face in school - but this survey reveals the shocking extent of these problems.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook.

    Comments

    Related Content

    '1 in 5 teachers aware of illegal SEND exclusions'

    9th November 2017 at 16:50

    Greening: Part-time primary PRUs 'dramatically' reduce secondary exclusions

    25th October 2017 at 11:38

    Exclusive: Permanent exclusions 'skyrocket' by as much as 300% in a year

    8th September 2017 at 06:03

    Virtual school heads 'lack resources to properly support children adopted from care'

    17th October 2017 at 18:03

    Hardwired brains explain why adopted children act up

    18th November 2016 at 00:00
     

    ‘Teachers aren’t trained to understand adopted pupils’

    1st April 2016 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. 'A pat on the back for school support staff won’t pay the bills or put f...
    2. Exclusive: Flipped learning leads to ‘small’ progress
    3. Lesson observations 'make no difference to pupils' results'
    4. Teachers to strike over pay and conditions
    5. Exclusive: 'We want to give pupils free dinners,' says academy boss
    6. Why I teach my primary pupils maths twice a day
    7. 'Off-rolling is unethical, inappropriate and beyond repugnant – the cons...
    8. Carol Dweck: the three biggest misconceptions about growth mindset
    9. 'In 2017, not one of my sixth-formers took A levels. It was the best dec...
    10. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, bu...

    Breaking news

    Podcast mic

    The Tes podcast: Does flipped learning work? How deep are cuts to English lessons for immigrant families?

    10th November 2017 at 16:25
    The informal network of academy trust leaders plans to put itself on a more formal footing.

    Revealed: Private network of academy bosses plans new group to represent CEOs

    10th November 2017 at 16:21
    WCAT

    The fall of WCAT: whose money is it anyway?

    10th November 2017 at 15:03

    Carol Dweck: the three biggest misconceptions about growth mindset

    10th November 2017 at 12:20
    Subject Genius, Keith Burt, Flipped learning: how students can improve their performance in drama by watching video lessons in their homes

    Exclusive: Flipped learning leads to ‘small’ progress

    10th November 2017 at 06:04

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now