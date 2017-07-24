Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Almost three-quarters of public think teachers work too hard, survey shows

    Adi Bloom
    24th July 2017 at 14:49
    Seventy-one per cent believe that workload and workplace pressures are forcing teachers out of the profession

    The majority of the public believes that workload and workplace pressures are driving teachers to leave the profession.

    But fewer than one in five thinks that concerns over salary are causing teachers to reconsider their career choice, a new survey shows.

    The poll, of 4,251 members of the public, found that 71 per cent think that increasing numbers of teachers are leaving the profession because of workload and workplace pressures.

    Government figures show that, for the second year in a row, the number of teachers leaving the classroom has been greater than the number entering the profession.

    'Not the profession it used to be'

    Fourteen per cent of those surveyed think that bureaucracy is forcing teachers to leave.

    But only 15 per cent believe that salary concerns are forcing teachers to consider a new career. This is despite the recent news that teachers will only receive a 1 per cent pay rise this year.

    The survey was carried out by financial services company Wesleyan. Vicki Wentworth, Wesleyan’s chief customer and strategy officer, said: “Many of those who responded to the survey said teaching wasn’t the profession it used to be.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Teachers to receive overall 1 per cent pay rise

    10th July 2017 at 17:43

    DfE plans to reduce teacher workload ignored by 80 per cent of schools

    11th July 2017 at 10:38

    'Continuing the 1 per cent pay cap for teachers will only exacerbate the already raging retention crisis'

    11th July 2017 at 12:11

    'If we carry on this trajectory of refusing to address the recruitment crisis, we will simply run out of teachers'

    14th January 2017 at 16:01

    Most read

    1. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    2. Exclusive: Private university launches ‘first knowledge-based PGCE’
    3. ‘Strict or sympathetic? There’s more than one way for teachers to relate...
    4. 25 traits that make a perfect teacher…
    5. Government approves just one maths mastery textbook
    6. What do children value in their teachers? Well, funny story…
    7. 'Despite what the right-wing media say, I know of few teachers likely to...
    8. WATCH: The video about the wonders of teaching that's got the internet t...
    9. Ex-teacher Emma Hardy warns against schools becoming 'learning factories...
    10. Sats: Prepare for 'secure-fit' writing assessments to be scrapped soon, ...

    Breaking news

    Teachers share their highlights of the school year with #MagicMoment

    24th July 2017 at 15:52
    Teachers at Astrea Academy Trust will receive a 2 per cent pay rise.

    Academy trust to give all teachers a 2 per cent pay rise

    24th July 2017 at 14:55
    swimming lessons needed

    Schools 'failing' children on swimming lessons, new report says

    24th July 2017 at 07:16
    reading, test, northern ireland, england, scotland, wales, pisa, research, uk, keith topping, university of dundee

    England lags behind Northern Ireland on pupil literacy improvement, study shows

    24th July 2017 at 00:01
    nick gibb vows to stamp out homophobic bullying

    Gibb vows to stamp out homophobic bullying in schools

    23rd July 2017 at 09:50

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now